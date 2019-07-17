Audrain's Newport Concours & Motor Week Announces Big Names for Educational Seminars during the Motor Week

NEWPORT, R.I., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audrain's Newport Concours & Motor Week is proud to announce their Educational Seminar program taking part during the Motor Week, October 3-6, 2019 in Newport, RI.

On Friday, October 4, award-winning automotive journalist and renowned curator Ken Gross will moderate Ferrari in America, featuring Luigi Chinetti Jr, son of Luigi Chinetti Sr., the founder of NART and Enzo Ferrari's first appointed U.S. importer, and Dr. Frederick Simeone, an avid Ferrari collector who established the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum in Philadelphia.

Harley Earl, former General Motors Vice President in charge of Styling, was the first person to bridge the art world with the auto industry when he established the Art and Colour department at General Motors. Harleys grandson, Richard Earl will host Worshiping Concept Cars, focusing on design and engineering innovations which stem directly from Harley and his teams influence.

Formed in October 2017 to win the America's Cup, sailing team American Magic has made Rhode Island its operational home and the site of unprecedented marine industry innovation. Motorsports icon Roger Penske, one of American Magic's three Team Principals, has applied his unmatched experience in building winning teams to the pursuit of sailing's highest prize and the oldest trophy in international sports. American Magic team members will speak in detail about launching a campaign for the 36th America's Cup competition, reconnecting the American sailing base with sailing's premier event and elevating the quality of competitive sailing in the United States.

Auto Design & It's Impact on the Public will conclude our jam-packed seminar schedule on Saturday, October 5. Moderated by famed car enthusiast Jay Leno, guests will include General Motors Vice President of Global Design Michael Simcoe, Stewart Reed, chair of the Transportation Design Department at the ArtCenter College of Design, and Pixar's Jay Ward, who will share his insight from the Cars movie series on stage.

All seminars will take place inside the Casino Theatre located at the International Tennis Hall of Fame and will be ticketed. For tickets and more information, please visit www.audrainconcours.com.

