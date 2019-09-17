Audrain's Newport Concours & Motor Week Announces Partnership With Hagerty Insurance

Hagerty is dedicated to helping ensure the future for enthusiasts by providing young people unique access to car-related experiences through their Youth Advocacy Program. Since 2007, nearly 10,000 people age 25 and under have participated to gain insider access to the classic car and boat hobby. Other youth initiatives include youth judging at renowned events, teaching young drivers how to operate a manual transmission through the Hagerty Driving experience, scale model building contests and much more.

Our first annual Kids Pedal Car Race will take place on the morning of Saturday, October 5th, inside the walls of historic Fort Adams. Teams of four will assemble and race one lap around the pavement in the fort, switching drivers four times at equal distance. The race will coincide with Saturday's Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, and we encourage race fans to make their way inside the fort to witness automobile racing make its return to Newport.

