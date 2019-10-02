Audrain's Newport Concours & Motor Week is enthusiastic to welcome the all-new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette to The Village at the International Tennis Hall of Fame

Chevrolet has toured the C8 generation Corvette around the United States since it's public debut in July, selecting Newport as the site of its next destination. The display will feature the new Corvette alongside interactive displays, highlighting official customizable parts including seats and wheels and showing other unique ways to customize the Corvette.

Chevrolet and General Motors have put effort towards producing a mid-engine Corvette for decades. Former Corvette Chief engineer Zora Duntov was instrumental in advancing the performance in earlier Corvette's. The "Father of the Corvette" repeatedly led the way in mid-engine development and continued to push for a mid-engine platform to reach production. The 1973 Chevrolet Aerovette is perhaps the concept that came closest to reaching production. On display inside the Audrain Automobile Museum alongside other concept cars and prototypes until November 11th, the Aerovette concept was introduced to showcase Chevrolet's rotary engine technology. With a low-slung design featuring roof-hinged doors, the Aerovette was popular amongst General Motors enthusiasts, but unfortunately did not make it to the production stage. It has maintained its legendary status, and was featured in the official Chevrolet unveiling alongside the new C8 Corvette, paying homage to Duntov as well.

For a full list of Motor Week details, please visit www.AudrainConcours.com

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

Contact:

Katelyn McSherry

kmcsherry@mwmwealth.com

SOURCE Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week

Related Links

http://www.audrainconcours.com

