Audrain's Newport Concours & Motor Week is excited to announce a partnership with Northrop & Johnson

Northrop & Johnson is thrilled to participate in the first annual Audrain's Newport Concours & Motor Week to bridge the gap between the luxury auto and luxury yacht worlds. As a participant, Northrop & Johnson will be present in the Concours Village at the International Tennis Hall of Fame throughout the duration of the four-day event. Northrop & Johnson also will participate in a luxury wine tasting event held at Forty 1 North; during this event, Northrop & Johnson will have a luxury yacht on hand in the marina for tours. Northrop & Johnson also will be present at "The Gathering," a VIP event held at the enchanting Rough Point, Doris Duke's mansion, the VIP Concert pre-party that will take place at the Tennis Hall of Fame preceding a concert by Grammy-award-winning performer John Legend and other exclusive events throughout the four-day experience. For a full list of event details, please visit, www.AudrainConcours.com.

Audrain's Newport Concours & Motor Week culminates in a Concours d'Elegance on Sunday, October 6th at the Breakers mansion. The chairman of this year's Concours & Motor Week is entertainment legend Jay Leno; the Concours d'Elegance chairman for 2019 is one of the premier automotive experts in the world, TV personality Donald Osborne.



For more information on Northrop & Johnson, please visit them at www.NorthropandJohnson.com.



Contact: Katelyn McSherry, (401) 856-4234, kmcsherry@mwmwealth.com

SOURCE Audrain Automobile Museum

Related Links

www.audrainautomuseum.org

