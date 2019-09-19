Audrain's Newport Concours & Motor Week is excited to announce the first-ever "30 Under 30" class sponsored by AAA Northeast

"The Rhode Island Automobile Club, founded in Newport, was one of nine clubs that formed the American Automobile Association in 1902," says John Galvin, President and CEO of AAA Northeast. "We're thrilled to partner with this extraordinary event that celebrates automotive history."

AAA Northeast will also provide roadside service to participants during the Tour d'Elegance on Saturday, October 5th.

For more information, a full event schedule and to purchase tickets to Audrain's Newport Concours & Motor Week please visit, www.AudrainConcours.com.

