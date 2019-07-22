Audrain's Newport Concours & Motor Week is proud to announce their updated Educational Seminar program taking part during the Motor Week, October 3-6, 2019 in Newport, RI

NEWPORT, R.I., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Friday, October 4th

Ferrari in America

Award-winning automotive journalist and renowned curator Ken Gross will moderate Ferrari in America, featuring Luigi Chinetti Jr, son of Luigi Chinetti Sr., the founder of NART and Enzo Ferrari's first appointed U.S. importer.

Worshiping Concept Cars

Harley Earl, former General Motors Vice President in charge of Styling, was the first person to bridge the art world with the auto industry when he established the Art and Colour department at General Motors. Harley's grandson Richard Earl will host Worshiping Concept Cars, focusing on design and engineering innovations which stem directly from Harley and his team's influence.

American Magic – Campaign for the America's Cup

Formed in October 2017 to win the America's Cup, sailing team American Magic has made Rhode Island its operational home and the site of unprecedented marine industry innovation. Motorsports icon Roger Penske, one of American Magic's three Team Principals, has applied his unmatched experience in building winning teams to the pursuit of sailing's highest prize and the oldest trophy in international sports. American Magic team members will speak in detail about launching a campaign for the 36th America's Cup competition, reconnecting the American sailing base with sailing's premier event and elevating the quality of competitive sailing in the United States.

Saturday, October 5th

Auto Design & Its Impact on the Public

Our jam-packed seminar schedule will conclude with Auto Design & Its Impact on the Public. Moderated by famed car enthusiast Jay Leno, guests will include General Motors Vice President of Global Design Michael Simcoe, Stewart Reed, chair of the Transportation Design Department at the ArtCenter College of Design, and Pixar Animation Studio's Creative Director Jay Ward. All will share their insight on how we view design and why.

All seminars will take place inside the Casino Theatre located at the International Tennis Hall of Fame and will be ticketed. For tickets and more information, please visit www.audrainconcours.com.

