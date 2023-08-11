Audrey Choi elected to 3M Board of Directors

News provided by

3M

11 Aug, 2023, 16:15 ET

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) announced today that Audrey Choi, retired Chief Sustainability Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Stanley, has been elected to 3M's Board of Directors, effective August 9, 2023.  In connection with Ms. Choi's election, the Board of Directors increased its size from 10 to 11 members.

Ms. Choi was Morgan Stanley's first Chief Sustainability Officer and a member of the firm's Management Committee from 2017-2022, overseeing sustainability for a global financial services firm with offices in 41 countries. She was also Chief Marketing Officer from 2017-2021. Over the course of her 16-year career at Morgan Stanley, she founded and led the Global Sustainable Finance Group, the Institute for Sustainable Investing, and the Community Development Finance Group. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, she served in senior policy positions in the U.S. Government's Executive Branch, including as Chief of Staff of the Council of Economic Advisers in the White House.  

Ms. Choi has a long record of service in the philanthropic and non-profit sector, including as a board member of the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Wildlife Conservation Society, StoryCorps, Local Initiatives Support Corporation, New York Cares, the Impact Investing Alliance, and the Kresge Foundation. She is a frequent speaker on sustainable investing, economic development, and public-private partnerships. Ms. Choi earned her bachelor's degree from Harvard College and master's degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.

"We are very pleased to welcome Audrey to 3M's board, a highly accomplished leader with a proven track record in complex and cross-functional environments, including the private sector and government," said chairman and CEO Mike Roman. "Audrey's background in sustainability will be invaluable as we continue to prioritize progress in Science for Climate, Science for Circularity, and Science for Community, and continue to move 3M forward."

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas, and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news

Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
651-733-1807
or
Diane Farrow 
612-202-2449
or
Eric Herron
651-233-0043

Media Contact:
Tim Post
[email protected]

SOURCE 3M

Also from this source

3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

3M completes sale of dental local anesthetic portfolio assets to Pierrel

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.