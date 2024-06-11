AUDREY DAUM, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT - INVESTMENTS AT MOORS & CABOT INC. PRESENTS TO MIT UNDERGRADUATE STUDENTS, GRADUATE STUDENTS AND ALUMNAE

BOSTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a record breaking turnout, Audrey Daum, Senior Vice President, Investments at Moors & Cabot Boston, presented "Building Your Personal Future" to graduating undergraduate, graduate students and alumnae women, and those who identify as women at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, hosted by the MIT Equal Pay Working Group and Career Advising and Professional Development and AMITA on April 18th, 2024.

This presentation underscores the importance of financial literacy across the educational spectrum and industry sectors. The session took place during the month of April which is Financial Literacy Month. She covered such topics as: the importance of good credit, asset allocation, and savings.

Audrey is a passionate advocate of financial literacy and is also an author of a children's book on the topic: "The Little Floofs' Book of Money". In addition to her April presentation at MIT Audrey has presented on this topic at large and small companies. Audrey has extensive financial experience with major firms. Prior to joining Moors & Cabot in 2017, Audrey was Director – Investments at Oppenheimer. She also worked at Merrill Lynch and Citibank in Corporate Finance.

According to Audrey "The importance of financial literacy, especially for women, cannot be overstated. Learning about finance and money needs to start at an early age, much like a language. However, it is never too late to learn!"

As a Wealth Manager, Audrey works with individuals and small business owners on portfolio management, retirement, education and estate planning, and provides educational tools for those families that need them. Her focus is on generational wealth building.

Audrey is an alumna of MIT Sloan School of Management in Finance and Corporate Strategy and remains an active alumna on the Board of the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association Chair of Women's Initiatives and Co-Chair of the Resilience Series.

