Audrey Kamin Appointed Chair of USG Realty Capital's Independent Advisory Board

Through her newly formed consulting firm, Kamin leads USG Realty Capital's business development.

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USG Realty Capital, a leading investment sponsor specializing in opportunity zones, announced today that Audrey Kamin has been appointed chair of the company's independent advisory board. Additionally, Kamin has joined the company as director of business development through her newly formed consulting firm.

"Audrey is an industry colleague that I've known and admired for many years, and she is one of the most respected capital markets professionals in the alternative investment industry. Her many roles in financial services have allowed her to see the industry through a multi-dimensional lens, giving her valuable insight into the everchanging landscape that exists in this industry," said Greg Genovese, CEO and founder of USG Realty Capital. "With consistent growth in our assets under management, Audrey's experience and expertise will be all-important in helping us establish ourselves on more equity placement platforms. This is the next natural step in the growth and evolution of our USG investment platform. I couldn't be happier that Audrey is joining us. We are thrilled to add Audrey to the board and look forward to seeing her impact in the company."

Kamin has over 30 years of professional experience in financial planning, wholesaling and national accounts, with an additional three years with a regional broker-dealer recruiting financial advisors in the financial services industry. Prior to starting her own consulting firm, A Kamin, LLC, Kamin served as senior vice president of distribution for Phoenix American Hospitality. Her responsibilities included managing the sales team and national accounts, product development and distribution. Kamin was instrumental in repositioning the sales for Phoenix American to an online direct market offering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kamin's professional career started in retirement planning services at EF Hutton in New York. After working as a financial advisor for Great American Securities, she began product wholesaling annuities for MetLife Investors where she was responsible for raising capital in San Diego County, the Inland Empire and Las Vegas.

"It is very important to me to work with product sponsors like USG Realty Capital who put their clients first," said Kamin. "Starting my own consulting firm where I can utilize my three decades of experience in product development, sales, and team management and help multiple alternative investment sponsors achieve their goals, seemed like the next logical step in my career."

Kamin currently holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses and has a bachelor's degree in economics from The State University of New York at Stony Brook.

About USG Realty Capital

USG Realty Capital is headquartered in Silverdale, Washington, with divisional headquarters for asset management and capital markets in Santa Barbara, California. The USG Opportunity Zone Investment Platform was created by USG Realty Capital, an alternative investment company, and has successfully launched three opportunity zone investment funds. To learn more, please visit www.usgre.com.

This is not an offer to sell securities. An offer to sell securities may be made only pursuant to the applicable Private Placement Memorandum for the security ("The Memorandum"). All investments involve risk. An investment in securities is speculative, illiquid and involves a high degree of risk and there is no guarantee that investors will receive any returns. Risks may include real estate risks; opportunity zone regulatory risks; the volatility of multifamily, single family, medical office, general office, retail, industrial, self-storage, and senior living industries; the impact of COVID-19 outbreak; limited redemption rights; restrictions on transferability; no guarantee of cash distributions; distributions may be paid from any source; reliance on management; financing risks; the fees paid to the manager may not be determined by arm's-length negotiations; conflicts of interest; and tax risks.

Contact:

Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949-427-1389

[email protected]

SOURCE USG Realty Capital