Audrey Nuna Launches $1 Million Campaign for the Luminos Fund Following MrBeast Celebrity Challenge

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luminos Fund, an international nonprofit helping the world's most vulnerable children to catch up and thrive in school, welcomed a major fundraising campaign launched by award-winning singer Audrey Nuna, following her appearance as a finalist in a high-profile MrBeast celebrity competition viewed more than 75 million people worldwide.

During the challenge, Audrey—known to many as the singing voice of Mira in Netflix's hit film K-Pop Demon Hunters—chose to support the Luminos Fund, contributing her award proceeds to help bring joyful, transformative education to marginalized children.

Inspired to do more, Nuna has launched a crowdfunding campaign with an ambitious goal: raise $1 million for the Luminos Fund in one year, enough to help reach 100,000 additional children with quality, joyful education.

"If kids didn't have a chance to start school, the Luminos program is a second chance at getting basically three years' of curriculum," said Nuna. "It is an insanely amazing organization."

The Luminos Fund delivers accelerated, activity-based education programs that help vulnerable and out-of-school children learn to read, write, and do math—catching up on the first three years of primary school in just 10 months—before transitioning successfully into government schools. The organization works in contexts affected by crisis, poverty, and discrimination, including in parts of sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. To date, Luminos has helped hundreds of thousands of children secure a second chance to learn.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Nuna described the motivation behind the campaign and called on fans to contribute—even in small amounts—and to amplify the effort across social media. As part of the launch, she pledged to personally match the first $50,000 raised within the campaign's opening week.

"This is an ambitious goal—$1 million in one year," Nuna said. "Donate the cost of your matcha latte. Five dollars, ten dollars—the more the merrier. And if you can't donate, please share."

"We are blown away by Audrey's commitment to education and our cause. It's truly inspiring," said Caitlin Baron, Luminos Fund CEO and editor of The Luminos Method. "Her generosity and the way she is mobilizing her community will help accelerate Luminos' impact in the year ahead."

To support Audrey Nuna's $1 million campaign for the Luminos Fund, visit: https://www.pledge.to/Nuna

Watch the MrBeast competition video: https://youtu.be/QJI0an6irrA

About the Luminos Fund

The Luminos Fund runs a catch-up education program for some of the most vulnerable and hardest-to-reach children in parts of sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. In just one school year, children learn how to read, write, and do math through a joyful, activity-based curriculum that helps them catch up and thrive in school. Luminos' mission is to ensure all children have equal access to joyful, foundational learning—especially those shut out of education by crisis, poverty, or discrimination. To date, Luminos has helped hundreds of thousands of children secure a second chance to learn.

For more information about the Luminos Fund, visit www.luminosfund.org or contact Michael Stulman at [email protected].

SOURCE Luminos Fund