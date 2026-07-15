DE SMET, S.D., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Audrey Saylor Scholarship for Manufacturing today announces that applications are now being accepted for its 2027 award, offering a one-time $1,000 prize to an undergraduate student pursuing a career in the manufacturing sector. The scholarship, established by industry leader Audrey Saylor, invites currently enrolled college and university students to submit an original essay demonstrating their vision for innovation within modern manufacturing.

The Audrey Saylor Scholarship for Manufacturing seeks to identify and support the next generation of industrial pioneers. Open to students at accredited two-year and four-year institutions, the program welcomes applicants from a broad range of manufacturing-aligned disciplines, including industrial engineering, mechanical design, supply chain management, materials science, and business operations.

To apply, candidates must submit a 500-to-700-word essay responding to the following prompt: "The manufacturing industry thrives on forward-thinking innovation and adapting to global market demands. Drawing inspiration from Audrey Saylor's 20-year history of innovation with metal bases in the casino and lottery industries, write a 500-to-700-word essay explaining how you plan to bring fresh, creative problem-solving or technological innovation to your chosen field within modern manufacturing." The essay must be entirely original and well-researched, reflecting the strategic vision that Audrey Saylor has demonstrated throughout her career in highly competitive global markets.

Audrey Saylor's leadership at AEP has been defined by pioneering advancements in the design and production of high-durability metal bases and specialized metal furniture for the casino and video lottery industries worldwide.

The Audrey Saylor Scholarship for Manufacturing is not restricted to residents of any specific U.S. state or city, ensuring that outstanding undergraduate candidates from across the country have the opportunity to compete for this award. The program represents a continued investment in the future of American manufacturing and the leaders who will drive its evolution.

For complete details, eligibility requirements, and official guidelines, interested students are encouraged to visit the scholarship website at https://audreysaylorscholarship.com/.

About Audrey Saylor Scholarship for Manufacturing

The Audrey Saylor Scholarship for Manufacturing is an annual essay-based award founded by Audrey Saylor, Vice President and co-owner of American Engineered Products. Inspired by her two-decade career in global manufacturing, the scholarship supports undergraduate students pursuing careers that will shape the future of industrial production, automation, and sustainable design.

SOURCE Audrey Saylor Scholarship for Manufacturing