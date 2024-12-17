Audriix Breaks Through in 2024 with Hit Single I Do on the Mediabase Top 40, Setting the Stage for a Stellar 2025 with Exciting New Releases

Including Not Alone (Acoustic), if you come back, and Where the Boys Are

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year has been a breakout year for independent pop artist Audriix. Her electrifying single, I Do, made a splash on the music scene, debuting as the #5 most-added song on Top 40 radio in its first week. Now, closing out the year with a bang, the track has been added to 86 Top 40 stations with over 5,800 spins to date. I Do has charted at #39 on the published Mediabase Top 40—a remarkable achievement for an independent artist releasing her debut single to pop radio.

Audriix has undoubtedly solidified her status as a rising star in pop music, earning an exclusive invitation to perform at iHeartMedia's prestigious Dunkin' Music Lounge in New York City—the home of Z100, the nation's #1 pop station—on August 13, 2024. Adding to the excitement, she's set to take the stage at the 2025 EDM Awards in Miami this March, further expanding her reach and showcasing her versatility within the industry.

Audriix's upcoming releases reflect her ambition to reach new fans and further establish herself as not only a pop star but also a standout singer-songwriter, penning all of her own music enhanced by live instruments recorded on her songs. Audriix is intricately involved in all facets of her recordings given her knowledge as a multi-instrumentalist. In addition to her radio trajectory and plans for a follow-up hit in February 2025, Audriix is releasing Not Alone (Acoustic) on December 27, 2024. This track offers a poignant sentiment, perfectly capturing the feeling of winding down a year full of challenges while embracing the hope that accompanies change and new beginnings. It will be bundled with the original version of the song, which was released in November 2023. Produced by Nashville-based Chris Sligh—an accomplished hit writer for artists like Nate Smith, Rascal Flatts, and a talented artist in his own right—the acoustic version showcases Audriix's unique ability to connect with listeners on a deeper level.

In January 2025, she'll follow up with the release of if you come back, a beautifully crafted track about the longing for a lost love. Produced by Nashville-based Nick Autry, who has worked with numerous artists as both a writer and producer, this song continues to highlight Audriix's exceptional songwriting and vocal talent.

February 2025 will also see the release of Where the Boys Are, a highly anticipated upbeat synthpop track co-written and produced by Grammy Award-winning artist Kevin Rudolf. This collaboration with Kevin Rudolf marks a significant milestone for Audriix, as it brings together her unique artistry with his established reputation in the industry.

With these standout performances and her upcoming releases, Audriix is positioning herself as not only a pop powerhouse but also a respected singer-songwriter, all while continuing to grow her fan base and cement her place in the music world.

Audriix's (pronounced Audrey) powerful voice and multi-instrumental talents make her a standout up-and-coming star in contemporary pop and pop singer-songwriter music. A Silicon Valley native, Audriix begged for violin lessons at age two and quickly moved on to also playing piano, viola, guitar, drums, and singing. While earning three degrees from Stanford University and playing Division 1 college golf, Audriix honed her craft in songwriting and performance, releasing music with recurring themes of women empowerment, relationships, and resilience. Having previously toured with Madison Beer and Aly & AJ, Audriix recently finished opening for Lindsey Stirling's Duality Tour, including playing a sold out show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Her new album Twisted Fairytales is out now.

