Audubon International, Diamond Resorts Partner on Green Lodging Program

The Green Lodging Program was launched after stakeholders from industry, government and the environmental community identified "best practices," which are reviewed periodically to ensure leading practices and technologies define environmental leadership in the program.

"It is an honor for us to join Diamond Resorts to form this strategic alliance," said Christine Kane, Chief Executive Officer of Audubon International. "As a leader in both the hospitality and tourism industries, their commitment to put environmentally sustainable management practices at the forefront of their operations will have an immediate and positive impact on sustainability efforts."

Diamond has already made strides to implement environmentally friendly practices at its resorts around the globe. Many of the company's properties are switching to paper or biodegradable straws to reduce the use of single-use plastics and numerous resorts have planted sustainability gardens to encourage guests to use fresh grocery products.

The company also regularly holds interactive and informative campaigns to encourage guests to recycle and educate them on how to properly dispose of their waste.

As part of the Green Lodging Program, Diamond's goal is to demonstrate their team's commitment to water quality, water conservation, waste minimization, resource conservation, and energy efficiency.

"Being environmentally conscious means more than just reducing our footprint; it means forming new partnerships to identify ways to further contribute toward our commitment to our customers and the Earth," said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. "The health of our communities is a priority for us at Diamond Resorts and this collaboration further reaffirms our focus on reducing our footprint for a better tomorrow."

To learn more about Diamond Resorts, visit DiamondResorts.com.

Audubon International

Audubon International is a not-for-profit environmental organization that creates environmentally sustainable environments where people live, work, and play. To meet this mission, the organization provides training, technical assistance, and a set of award-winning environmental education and certification programs in the recreation, hospitality and community development sectors. For more information, visit www.auduboninternational.org.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

SOURCE Diamond Resorts

Related Links

http://www.diamondresorts.com

