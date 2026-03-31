Audubon Nature Institute Announces Opening Date for New Riverfront Park

NEW ORLEANS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest park along the Mississippi riverfront in New Orleans will soon be ready for visitors. What was once a warehouse at Governor Nicholls Street Wharf has been replaced with lush landscaping, shade trees, a marsh-themed playground, and open area meeting space dubbed "NOLA Front Porch," a nod to the city's origins along the riverfront.

A ribbon cutting for this latest phase of Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park is set for April 7, 2026, highlighting what the new space brings to the community, and its role in connecting the riverfront with multiple New Orleans neighborhoods. The park will open to the public on April 16, 2026.

The name Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park honors the lasting impact of the Goldring Family and the Woldenberg Foundations, whose support has been instrumental in transforming the downtown New Orleans riverfront into a destination of public green spaces and cultural attractions.

After extensive study and research on ways to best utilize the riverfront, Audubon Nature Institute worked with nationally known designers EskewDumezRipple and Hargreaves Jones to develop the six-acre park. It will provide New Orleans residents and visitors with access to the riverfront at Governor Nicholls for the first time in generations.

The new park provides continuous public access to the Mississippi River from Spanish Plaza to Crescent Park, spanning two and a quarter miles and making it one of the longest contiguous riverfront parks in the country.

"Experiencing the river here offers a glimpse into the city's earliest days when it served as the backbone of the local economy. Transforming former working warehouses into a vibrant, accessible green space will make a meaningful impact on our community. This park plays a key role in revitalizing the riverfront and creating lasting benefits for future generations. We look forward to welcoming local residents and visitors to this new space where they can connect with the city's rich history, enjoy nature, and spend time together," said Michael J. Sawaya, CEO of Audubon Nature Institute and L. Ronald Forman Chair in Conservation Leadership.

Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park will be open Sunday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. The new phase is the second of three planned expansions. Planning for the final phase will begin later this year and will include the demolition of part of the warehouse at the Esplanade Street Wharf.

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About Audubon Nature Institute: Audubon Nature Institute is a New Orleans, Louisiana-based expansive collection of world-class attractions, parks, and conservation initiatives united with the purpose of celebrating, protecting, and connecting guests to the wonders of nature. Audubon parks and attractions include Audubon Park, Audubon Zoo, Audubon Aquarium & Butterfly Garden, Goldring Woldenberg Riverfront Park, Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center, and Audubon Wilderness Park. Conservation initiatives include Audubon Aquarium Rescue, Association of Zoos and Aquariums S.A.F.E. (Saving Animals From Extinction) Programs including those for African Penguins, whooping cranes, and orangutans, and additional wildlife conservation efforts within Louisiana and around the world.

SOURCE Audubon Nature Institute