Audyence Surges with Peak 152% Quarterly Growth Driving B2B Demand and Lead Generation

The company has revolutionized B2B media by delivering unparalleled transparency and efficiency, setting a new standard in the industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Audyence, a trailblazer in B2B demand generation, has rapidly disrupted the market since the launch of its beta program in November 2023 and its general release of the Audyence Platform in February 2024 by redefining how businesses purchase, manage and optimize lead generation campaigns. By bringing the power of programmatic to the B2B lead generation market, Audyence offers clients unparalleled control, transparency, and cost-efficiency. This innovation provides unprecedented oversight and optimization throughout the lead generation supply chain. Applying proven technology to a segment of the advertising industry that has lagged behind its counterparts has proven a successful strategy. Audyence's value proposition has resonated with businesses seeking supply path transparency, faster campaign execution, improved cost efficiencies, and superior lead quality. As a result, Audyence has quickly gained traction, achieving remarkable milestones—including surpassing $1 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) within 30 days of the launch of its platform. The rapid rise underscores Audyence's transformative impact on the B2B media landscape.

Rapid Financial Momentum and Growth

Since launching its platform, Audyence has averaged 84% quarter-over-quarter growth, with notable surges of 152% in Q1, 47% in Q2, and 52% in Q3—an extraordinary achievement for a startup launched over a year ago.

Customer Base Grows 400% Since Launch

In just eight months, Audyence has grown its customer base by 400%, onboarding significant clients such as Veeam, Inovalon, and BitSight. The company's footprint now spans key markets across North America, EMEA, and APJ, delivering efficient, transparent, and scalable B2B lead generation solutions that drive results.

Strategic Leadership and Workforce Expansion Drive Global Momentum

Audyence has achieved remarkable results with a small but growing team of top-tier talent. Notable hires include Matt Knight as Chief Revenue Officer and the addition of industry veterans in key leadership roles across sales and customer experience, including Mollie Jolliffe, Alyssa Baumann and Jaime Oliver. These strategic hires have reinforced the company's market position and accelerated customer acquisition worldwide. This small yet dynamic team has significantly impacted the industry, and Audyence plans to further enhance its talent pool by 20-40% each quarter to sustain its momentum.

Looking Ahead, Audyence projects a 150-225% increase in annual revenue for 2025, fueled by its customer-centric approach, continued platform enhancements, global partnerships, and the addition of top-tier talent.

"With the Audyence platform, we've greatly accelerated our time to market and uncovered significant efficiencies in our global CPLs," said Sara Gallin, Senior Global Demand Generation, BitSight. "The platform allows us to engage target accounts faster than ever, leading to a more effective and streamlined lead generation process."

Expanding Supply-Side Partners

Audyence's success is wider than that of demand generation. The company has also made significant strides on the supply side, with many publishers already integrated into its platform and hundreds of publishers on a growing waitlist. This robust network of publishers enhances the platform's ability to deliver high-quality leads and targeted media buys precisely, further elevating Audyence's standing in the market.

"Our vision for applying the programmatic approach to B2B lead generation to drive far more transparent, data-driven, and efficient demand generation has resonated deeply with both the demand and supply sides of the industry, and we're just getting started," said Karl Van Buren, CEO of Audyence. "We're seeing overwhelming interest from publishers eager to join the platform so that they too can tap into the demand from our growing customer base, which includes many large Enterprise organizations across a wide array of industries."

Strategic Partnerships Fuel Innovation

One key driver in Audyence's success has been its strategic integration with Bombora, the pioneer of B2B data solutions, including Intent, Identity, Audiences, and Measurement. This partnership has bolstered Audyence's identity graph solution and its ability to deliver precise, data-driven targeting capabilities to its clients.

The company takes a very customer-centric approach to building technology, allowing it to respond quickly and iteratively to client feedback. Audyence credits this and other elements of its customer-centric approach to maintaining a logo retention rate greater than 90% amongst its Enterprise customer base.

"Since completing our beta program and general rollout in February, we've focused on listening to our customers. Enhancing our technology based on their feedback has allowed us to deliver more value quickly and garnered their trust," said Karl Van Buren. "Partnerships and integrations are a key element to delivering that value. Many of our technology integrations have significantly enhanced the seamlessness of the on-platform experience, enabling customers to easily connect our platform to their broader tech stack. This integration is critical to their success and ours, as it strengthens the overall user experience and drives greater value for our customers."

Audyence has worked to expand its API integrations into major Marketing Automation Platforms (MAPs), such as Marketo, Eloqua, Pardot, and Hubspot. Audyence is also establishing key partnerships with other integrators in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Data Management Platform (DMP), and Customer Data Platform (CDP) spaces so that marketers can quickly and easily leverage Audyence in orchestration with their existing technology stack.

About Audyence:

Audyence is the industry's first programmatic marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of B2B media offering real-time transactions for quality cost-per-lead (CPL) inventory at scale. Audyence is transforming demand marketing by empowering brands, agencies and publishers with full transparency and control of the campaign planning, activation and delivery process. This innovative approach ensures increased lead quality and lower campaign management resources, resulting in superior investment returns, operational efficiency, and positive business impact. The company was founded in 2023 by Karl Van Buren and Roland Deal. While Karl (CEO and Co-Founder) spent his career on the supply side of the industry, Roland (President and Co-Founder) spent 25+ years at global agencies working with large Enterprise clients, implementing integrated brand and demand initiatives at scale. The birth of Audyence was the coming together of these two unique but aligned perspectives from both sides of the B2B demand generation ecosystem. For more information about Audyence, visit https://www.audyence.com/.

