Aug. 1 Auction of Premier World War II Collection Features Archives of Admiral John S. McCain, Tuskegee Airman William S. Powell Jr.

LONE JACK, Mo., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At age 7, Jack Angolia listed 10 things he wanted to accomplish in life, including "write a book" and "become a professional soldier." He would far exceed those aspirations, earning two master's degrees, achieving the rank of lieutenant colonel in the US Army, and writing 38 books on military history. As if that weren't enough, Angolia also built a phenomenal lifetime collection of World War II memorabilia that rivals that of any great institution. That collection is set to be auctioned by Dirk Soulis in two sessions: an online-only event that closes for bidding on July 24, and an August 1 gallery sale led by the unique and historic wartime archives of Admiral John S McCain, and Tuskegee Airman William S Powell Jr.

Military career archive of Admiral John S. McCain, including his uniform, many medals including Navy Cross and Distinguished Service Medal; aviator certificate, documents signed by Halsey, Roosevelt, MacArthur, Truman. Formerly the property of the McCain family. Estimate $40,000-$60,000 Important 75-piece archive of personal and service items belonging to Tuskegee Airman William S. Powell Jr. Uniform includes A-2 leather jacket with squadron patch and name, flight suit and other apparel with all insignia, parachute, kit bag, flight log, many documents including Tuskegee diploma with signatures of classmates and instructors. Estimate $40,000-$60,000

The extraordinary collection was displayed for several decades at Angolia's home, its contents arranged in tableaux, many featuring uniformed mannequins. With an emphasis on authenticity, the appropriate accessories and medals were positioned exactly as they would have been when worn by their original owners during the war.

The first of two headline lots in the sale chronicles the remarkable military career of Admiral John S. McCain Sr, patriarch of a consecutive three-generation dynasty of US Navy admirals that includes John S. McCain Jr and Senator John S McCain III. The extensive archive of the first Admiral McCain illustrates various achievements of his long military career, starting with his uniform and cap, numerous decorations and medals, including the Navy Cross and Distinguished Service Medal; and a large grouping that supports his Award of Knight Commander of the Military Division of the Order of the British Empire and includes a large document signed by King George VI. Additionally, the archive includes McCain's 1936 Naval Aviator Certificate, his 1945 Commission to the Rank of Admiral, hand-signed by President Truman; a document signed by President Roosevelt appointing him to the National Advisory Committee of Aeronautics, a citation signed by Fleet Admiral William Halsey Jr, and other important papers signed by key figures of the World War II era, including General Douglas MacArthur.

Angolia acquired the McCain military archive from a private individual who previously obtained it directly from the McCain family. The archive is expected to sell for $40,000-$60,000.

The second auction headliner is an extensive and beautifully maintained archive of personal and service items that belonged to William S Powell Jr, a World War II aviator with the legendary Tuskegee Airmen. Nicknamed the "Red Tails" in reference to the scarlet paint motif on the tails of their airplanes, the Tuskegee Airmen were African-American and Caribbean-born military pilots, navigators, bombardiers, mechanics and other support personnel with the United States Army Air Forces' 332nd Fighter Group and 477th Bombardment Group. They were educated and flight-trained at Tuskegee Institute [now Tuskegee University] and gained fame and recognition as an elite unit that completed more than 1,500 combat missions, plus numerous bomber escort missions and 1,000+ hits.

"It is extremely rare to see a Tuskegee Airman's archive as complete as this one," auctioneer Dirk Soulis observed. "It contains 75 items, including Airman Powell's prized A-2 leather jacket with his name and squadron patch, his flight suit, boots, helmet, goggles, oxygen mask, parachute and much more." The group lot is estimated at $40,000-$60,000.

