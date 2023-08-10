AUG. 11 (8/11) SERVES AS A CONVENIENT REMINDER FOR PENNSYLVANIA RESIDENTS TO ALWAYS CONTACT 811 BEFORE DIGGING

Pennsylvania 811 encourages everyone to contact 811 three business days before digging to avoid damaging buried utilities

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aug. 11 is almost here, and with over 50 years of service to the Commonwealth, Pennsylvania One Call System hopes that the 8/11 date on the calendar will serve as a natural reminder for residents to contact 811 prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. Every few minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without first contacting 811.

Planting a tree? Replacing a mailbox post? New fence or deck? Avoid service interruptions or injury by notifying 8-1-1 at least 3 business days before you dig.

When contacting 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to Pennsylvania One Call System, the local 811 center, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig. Professional locators then arrive at the dig site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint or both.

Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, inconvenient outages and fines. Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants contacting 811 by phone or online. Installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree and laying a patio are just some examples of digging projects that require an 811 request at least three days before breaking ground.

"On Aug. 11 and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to use the 811 service before digging to reduce the risk of striking an underground utility line," said Bill Kiger, President & CEO for Pennsylvania One Call System. "Calling 811 or visiting www.paonecall.org is really the only way to know which utilities are buried in your area so that you can dig safely."

The depth of utility lines can vary for a number of reasons, such as erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces. Utility lines need to be properly marked because even when digging only a few inches or digging in a location that's previously been marked, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists.

Visit www.paonecall.org for more information about 811 and safe digging practices.

SOURCE Pennsylvania One Call System, Inc.