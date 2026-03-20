Auger Chosen as the Premier Supply Chain Autonomy Platform on Microsoft Fabric

Auger's autonomous operating system now extends Microsoft Fabric's semantic foundation into real-time supply chain execution, closing the gap between enterprise data and autonomous action.

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auger, the autonomous operating system for supply chains, today announced it has been named a premier supply chain partner on Microsoft Fabric. The designation recognizes Auger as the system purpose-built to extend Fabric's unified data and semantic foundation into real-time supply chain execution — converting enterprise data assets into governed, autonomous operational decisions at scale.

The collaboration is not a co-marketing agreement. It is a technical architecture decision. Where Fabric unifies enterprise data into a single semantic foundation, Auger turns that foundation into action. Together, they give enterprises a supply chain that senses, decides, and executes as one coordinated system.

The Problem

Every enterprise supply chain pays a hidden cost. When systems don't share a common reality, humans become the integration layer, manually reconciling data, coordinating responses through meetings and email chains, compensating for latency with inventory buffers and expedited shipments. This is the Coordination Tax. It doesn't appear on a P&L, but it compounds across every function it touches, trapping billions in working capital, excess inventory, and waste.

Prior generations of supply chain software narrowed the problem without solving it.

Planning systems produced better plans but didn't execute. ERPs executed transactions but didn't reason across the network. Control towers surfaced alerts and handed coordination back to humans. None closed the loop between knowing what needs to happen and actually making it happen.

What Auger and Fabric Change

Auger is built on Microsoft Fabric, storing data in Microsoft OneLake and extending Fabric's semantic intelligence with domain-specific supply chain reasoning. It sits above existing infrastructure — ERPs, WMS, TMS — unifying operational data into a single source of truth without migration, without duplication, and without delay.

When reality diverges from plan, Auger acts. It senses deviations, evaluates trade-offs across the full network simultaneously, and executes decisions in seconds. Inventory rebalances. Production targets adjust. Shipments reroute. The coordination lag that once took weeks collapses into autonomous execution. Every autonomous action is logged, traceable, and auditable. Hard constraints are enforced at execution time. When a decision falls outside defined parameters, it escalates immediately to the right operator with full context.

The result: a supply chain that senses, decides, and executes as one coordinated system. The Coordination Tax, eliminated permanently.

Quotes

"We spent decades proving that technology and operational innovation could redefine what's possible at planetary scale. Now we're building the operating system where autonomy is the foundation, not bolted on," said Dave Clark, Founder and CEO of Auger. "The companies first to incorporate autonomous operations will create advantages their competitors can't replicate. Building on Microsoft Fabric puts that capability inside the infrastructure enterprises already trust. Signal reaches execution in seconds. That is what eliminates the Coordination Tax permanently."

"Microsoft Fabric provides the data and semantic foundation — a shared vocabulary defining what entities mean across the enterprise," said Arun Ulag, President of Azure Data at Microsoft. "Auger is a premier partner in extending that foundation into operational intelligence. With Auger building natively on Fabric and storing data directly in OneLake, our joint customers move from understanding their operations in real time to acting on them autonomously."

Real-World Execution

Enterprises deploying Auger on Fabric execute autonomously against supply chain challenges that previously required weeks of manual coordination:

Working Capital: Automated inventory rebalancing on real-time demand signals, supplier scores, and logistics constraints

Automated inventory rebalancing on real-time demand signals, supplier scores, and logistics constraints Risk Response: Continuous supplier and route monitoring with autonomous action within defined parameters

Sustainability: Carbon intensity built into operational decisions, not siloed in a reporting tool

Service vs. Cost Trade-offs: Scenario evaluation that quantifies outcomes in real time, not the next planning cycle

Scenario evaluation that quantifies outcomes in real time, not the next planning cycle Latency Elimination: Routine execution in seconds, permanently removing the coordination overhead of meetings and manual reconciliation

Availability

Auger's application on Microsoft Fabric is available today. Enterprises deploy within their existing Fabric tenant and retain full control of security, compliance, and governance through Microsoft's framework.

Momentum

Microsoft stands alongside Auger's deployment at Meta Reality Labs, where Auger's autonomous operating system synchronizes global supply chain operations in real time. Together, this collaboration signals where the industry is headed: enterprises at the frontier are not waiting for better dashboards—they are deploying systems that act.

About Auger

Auger is the autonomous operating system for supply chains, built to eliminate the Coordination Tax: the weeks of lag that trap billions in inventory and waste. Founded by Dave Clark, former CEO of Amazon's worldwide consumer business, and backed by $100 million from Oak HC|FT, Auger combines deep operational expertise with AI-native architecture to deliver autonomous decision execution at enterprise scale. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. For more information, visit www.auger.com. Auger. Sense. Decide. Execute. Get Augerized.

Media Contact: Kelly Cutrone

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SOURCE Auger