Augmedix Launches Tech-Enabled Service Within Emergency Departments to Provide Real-Time Support and Optimize Clinician Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmedix, a leading provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support, is announcing a national rollout of a transformative tech-enabled medical documentation service powered by virtual scribes and created specifically for busy Emergency Department (ED) environments.

Augmedix trains remotely-located scribes in emergency medicine documentation to alleviate the administrative burden for clinicians, which is especially important today as these clinicians are on the front lines of the COVID crisis. The virtual scribes use the proprietary Augmedix Notebuilder automation technology to ensure consistent, accurate documentation, which adds value and potential return on investment relating to ancillary billing opportunities unique to the ED.

The Augmedix ED scribes support key facets of documentation, real-time alerts, and Electronic Health Records tasks. This includes tracking and providing reminders for labs, radiology, and EKGs, as well as attaching patient education materials at the end of each encounter. Additionally, Augmedix scribes positively impact clinician workflow and the patient experience by removing barriers between the ED and hospitalists. The ED virtual scribes assist clinicians to optimize workflow by prioritizing documentation requirements for patients being admitted, while still ensuring all ED patient documentation is complete for clinician review and sign-off by the end of their shift.

"Augmedix ED virtual scribes support the important work of ensuring patients receive quality and timely care in the emergency department. They capture key details from the natural patient conversation that would otherwise be impossible for clinicians during busy shifts. They have been especially instrumental as COVID-19 has had a major impact on ED workflow. The fact that they are remote ensures complete safety and flexibility, eliminating additional exposure risk for our care team." said Jeffery Davies, MD chief of staff, Dignity Health.

"By assuming the burden of the medical note, we are making a meaningful contribution towards increased clinician satisfaction and retention," said Manny Krakaris, chief executive officer, Augmedix. "Our service provides clinicians additional capacity that can be reinvested in more time with patients and with their own loved ones."

