Augmedix Named As Finalist at 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America

Augmedix has been selected as a finalist for Red Herring's Top 100 North America award. Tweet this

For over two decades, Red Herring's team has seen through the tech sector's hype to select brands that have become industry benchmarks. Previous Top 100 finalists have included Alibaba, Facebook, Google, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Top 100 North America has become not only a springboard for some of tech's biggest names, but a valued and trusted tool for venture capitalists, experts and analysts predicting trends at the industry's sharpest edge.

"Selecting finalists for this year's Top 100 has proved more difficult than ever," said Alex Vieux, publisher and chairman of Red Herring. "North America has been tech's beating heart for years–but never have I seen such an exciting, disruptive and innovative generation as we have in 2020. "

"Augmedix fully deserves its place among our finalists , and I've every confidence it will make a significant impact in the tech world," added Vieux.

Manny Krakaris, Augmedix Chief Executive Officer said, "It is an honor that Augmedix has been recognized for our achievements in developing technology that positively impacts the clinician-patient relationship, and enables medical professionals to give their full attention to delivering unparalleled patient care."

Finalists are invited to present their winning strategies at the Red Herring Top 100 North America conference on Nov 17-18, 2020. The Top 100 winners will be announced after all the presentations at the Top 100 Forum.

About Augmedix

Augmedix converts natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation and provides live support, including referrals, orders, and reminders, so clinicians can focus on what matters most: patient care.

The Augmedix platform is powered by a combination of proprietary automation modules and human-expert assistants operating in HIPAA-secure locations to generate accurate, comprehensive, and timely-delivered medical documentation.

Augmedix services are compatible with over 35 specialties and are trusted by over one dozen American health systems supporting telemedicine, medical offices, clinics, and hospitals. We estimate that our solution saves clinicians 2–3 hours per day, increases productivity by as much as 20%, and increases certain clinicians' satisfaction with work-life balance over 40%.

Media Contact

Kaila Grafeman, Enterprise Marketing, Augmedix

+1 888.669.4885

[email protected]

SOURCE Augmedix

Related Links

http://www.augmedix.com

