Augment Code and Xoriant Form Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise Growth with AI-Driven Development

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a pivotal move redefining enterprise software engineering, Xoriant, a premier digital engineering company, announces a strategic partnership with Augment Code , a leading innovator in AI-powered software development space. This strategic partnership is set to reshape how enterprises rapidly realize growth through AI-native development processes, achieving 50% faster time-to-market for software products, 75% reduction in development costs.

Today's enterprises grapple with managing and modernizing massive, complex codebases. Powered by investments from Innovation Endeavors, Index Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Meritech Capital, Augment Code's AI platform is powered by its context engine which uniquely addresses these challenges. It enables architectural explorations, seamless reverse engineering, code refactoring, issue triaging and remediation, as well as accelerated migration from legacy systems to modern technologies like React, Java, .NET, and cloud platforms thereby quickly reducing its tech debt.

The Augment Code and Xoriant partnership goes beyond adopting new technology. It leverages Xoriant's deep product engineering DNA, proven modernization frameworks, and hands-on experience in enterprise-scale transformation and Augment's expertise in AI-powered coding.

With Augment Code, Xoriant now offers 'Xoriant AI Pods' to its customers, a collaboration that has already demonstrated significant impact:

Over 90% time reduction in UI and application modernization projects, even within highly complex, legacy environments.

Up to 75% faster development of microservices-based ecosystems in languages like Go, Java, and C++.

Up to 95% efficiency in embedded test automation and intelligent root cause analysis for mission-critical systems.

"Augment Code has rapidly emerged as a trusted leader in AI-driven code generation, earning the confidence of some of the world's most forward-thinking enterprises. We see our partnership with them as more than a technology collaboration. It's a shared vision for building the future of digital-native businesses. By integrating Augment Code's AI-native platform into our digital engineering ecosystem, we're enabling both technical and business teams to move faster, reduce complexity, and unlock entirely new value streams," said Pramod Murthy , SVP & Head of Engineering, Cloud & Security, Xoriant.

"Software engineering, particularly at scale, remains one of the most complex and friction-laden challenges in the enterprise world. At Augment Code, our vision is to fundamentally transform that experience through AI that doesn't just assist, but actively collaborates. Our platform empowers teams to build high-quality software faster, more intelligently, and with far less operational drag. Xoriant's commitment to accelerating businesses to be digital-native aligns perfectly with our mission and together, we're enabling a future where software creation is not a bottleneck, but a catalyst for organizational agility, innovation potential, and growth. The partnership demonstrates what's possible when world-class AI meets world class engineering," said Matt McClernan, CEO, Augment Code .

According to McKinsey, generative AI could add up to $4.4 trillion annually to the global economy, with software engineering among its most profoundly impacted sectors. The Xoriant–Augment Code alliance brings this potential directly to engineering and business leaders charged with building resilient, future-ready organizations.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796993/Xoriant_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Xoriant