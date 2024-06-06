Augmental's Tongue-Based Trackpad, the MouthPad^, Having A Big Impact on the Lives of First Customers

"The MouthPad^ is already transforming the lives of our early users, and we are thrilled to now offer it to everyone who needs it," said Tomás Vega, Co-Founder and CEO of Augmental. "Our mission is to provide better ways for people who need hands-free control to interact with their digital world."

Resembling a smart retainer, the MouthPad^ is a custom intraoral device with a tongue-based trackpad sitting on the roof of the mouth. In May, Augmental announced the MouthPad^s head-tracking feature, which adds another option for cursor control and broadens the MouthPad^s potential audience and applications.

"By designing for those who are the most constrained, we can make technology that is useful for everybody," Vega said.

The MouthPad^ was previously limited to a handful of cities, requiring in-person mouth scans by Augmental and white-glove onboarding. Now — with a network of 50+ dental partners and a remote onboarding interface — the company welcomes customers nationwide.

[Meet Keely, engineering student and Augmental MouthPad^ user]

MouthPad^s users:

Keely Horch, Catonsville, Maryland:

A math and computer engineering student at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Keely calls the MouthPad^ a "game-changer." With the MouthPad^, she can take notes and participate during lecture, where voice control is not an option.

"I'm excited about the future because of the independence I have now from the MouthPad^. Being able to stay up late to do homework, or play games, it gives me a sense of normalcy."

Esther Klang, Brooklyn, New York:

Esther is an accessibility tester and advocate for disability rights. The MouthPad^ allows her to maneuver apps she tests and share her work her community. (Follow her work)

"I post a lot on social media and the Mouthpad^ is helping me write more efficiently and be more productive. Before the MouthPad^, I couldn't take a picture or video independently. I can finally do it, and I love taking pictures and videos to show and post."

"The feeling of happiness, joy, and satisfaction I experienced when I took a picture and video for the first time cannot be described."

"Augmental's Mouthpad has changed my life."

Josh Basile, Potomac, Maryland:

An early MouthPad^s testers Josh is a trial attorney and board member of the United Spinal Association. With his device, Josh plays games with his friends and flips the pages of bedtime stories for his daughter.

"(The MouthPad) is an amazing piece of technology that has given me so much new independence without always having to use my voice to control everything. … As technology evolves, opportunities evolve." — (MouthPad^ discussion at 01:35)

"I've been missing chess for so long, and I got it back."

MouthPad^ Head-tracking

Building on feedback from early users, Augmental recently unlocked head-tracking [demo here] on the device, enabled by a pair of motion sensors that translates tilts of the head into glides across the screen. There are no cameras or external setups required.

With head-based motion tracking, our Bluetooth controller offers cursor control as fast as a traditional mouse, but augmented by the tongue. While in head-tracking mode, users can still use the tongue trackpad for expressive gestures such as left and right click, click-and-drag, swipe, and scroll. Users can switch between modes and calibrate devices using the companion app.

These new interaction methods empower creators of all abilities to produce novel content, from tongue-selfies to music, and revolutionize gaming and productivity.

Availability

The MouthPad^ is now for sale nationwide in the US for anyone who needs one. To get a device, join the waitlist on the Augmental website: https://www.augmental.tech/waitlist. When it's your turn, we'll send a purchase link and assist in scheduling a dental scan at a local partner center, covered by Augmental. After your MouthPad^ is created and delivered to your home, we'll schedule an onboarding session to guide you through setup. Purchases come with a 30-day full refund policy.

About Augmental

If the human body is curvy, soft, and squishy, why are personal electronics hard, stiff, and rigid? At Augmental, we believe the next generation of wearables will integrate with our bodies—soft, transparent, and tailored. We aim to offer similar functionality to implantable devices—but without the associated risks. Augmental's first product, the MouthPad^, exemplifies this vision.

For more information, visit https://www.augmental.tech/

