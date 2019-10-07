Augmented Analytics: Future of Business Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Augmented analytics technology leverages machine learning (ML)/artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language generation (NLG) to enhance data analytics process by automating data analysis and sharing the insights in a intuitive visual format. The technology is primarily aimed at empowering non-technical/non-data scientist users to effectively perform data analytics on their own without any data skills.



The users can easily derive insights from augmented analytics solutions by just simple drag and drop or with a single click of a button which will boost productivity. The other objective of the technology is to free up technical analysts and data scientists from running routine and basic reports, empowering them to charge ahead and tackle more complex queries and data science projects.In brief, this research service covers the following points:Augmented Analytics – Market OverviewKey target industries Companies offering Augmented Analytics Government InitiativesIntellectual property (IP) analysisAnalyst recommendations



