Augmented And Virtual Reality Contact Lens Global Market Report 2023: Multiple Features Offering to Boost Demand

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Augmented And Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Multiple Features Offering to Boost the Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market

The augmented and virtual reality contact lens market is set to expand with a CAGR of 65% through the forecast period starting from 2022 to 2030. The augmented and virtual reality contact lens market worldwide is expected to observe robust growth on account of the growing AR/VR market across the globe.

These lenses are used for interactive experiences in the entertainment industry such as streaming a concert or collaborating experiences in the education industry. The lenses can be used in mobile applications for various functions such as navigation, gaming, education, and healthcare. Considering all these factors, the augmented and virtual reality contact lens market would register huge growth during the forecast period.

AR Contact lens Continue to Grow Significantly

The AR contact lens segment shall lead the augmented and virtual reality contact lens market. The AR contact lens market is backed by a rapidly growing augmented reality market, which shall reach US$ 61.39 Bn in 2023. Increasing investments from technology giants are further driving the growth of the augmented contact lens market.

Notably, an increase in demand for augmented reality architecture, high growth in the travel and tourism industry, and rising opportunities in the enterprise industry are driving the growth of the AR contact lens market. Due to these factors, the AR contact lens will continue dominating the market throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth

The augmented and virtual reality contact lens market is led by North America. The market here majorly is driven by higher penetration of AR & VR technology and higher investments in R&D by major players. The Asia Pacific is set to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. Backed by a growing technological user base in the region especially in developing countries in India and China. Further, the region will witness industrial expansion with new technological advancements, which shall further drive the augmented and virtual reality contact lens market. On account of these factors, Asia Pacific will grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in the augmented and virtual reality contact lens market include Innovega, Inwith Corp., Mojo Vision, Sony, Samsung, Verily Life Sciences, Sensimed AG, Medella Health, Alcon, Ocumetrics Bionic Lens among others.

Market Segmentation

Lens

AR Contact Lens

VR Contact Lens

Application

Gaming

Medical

