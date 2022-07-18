Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size to Grow by USD 4.49 Billion | 3D Systems Corp. and AccuVein Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Request a Sample Report to gain access to crucial market insights

Frequently Asked Questions:

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 30.44% during the forecast period.

What was the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 23.39%.

Is the augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market concentrated or fragmented?

The augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market is fragmented.

What are the key market challenges?

The infrastructural and integration issues will challenge the growth of the market.

Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2021-2025: Scope

The augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market report covers the following areas:

Technavio Insights

Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

3D Systems Corp., AccuVein Inc., General Electric Co., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corp., Orca Health Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Wipro Ltd., and WorldViz Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

3D Systems Corp. - The company offers solutions through augmented and virtual reality, such as virtual surgical planning solutions.

AccuVein Inc. - The company offers solutions through augmented and virtual reality, such as Vein Visualization, which provides X-ray vision, revealing internal features that would be difficult to see otherwise.

General Electric Co. - The company offers solutions through augmented and virtual reality, such as Virtual Reality (VR) technology for HTM, which helps students to gain experience maintaining and troubleshooting a system at their work site. Also, VR training offers a safe, low-risk learning environment.

Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Component

Hardware



Software

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Component Segments

The hardware segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This is because manufacturers are making technologically advanced devices that can be synchronized with other devices.

Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Europe will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as high healthcare expenditures and increasing initiatives by public and private organizations to increase the adoption of augmented and virtual reality in healthcare facilities.

Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market vendors

Augmented And Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.44% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.39 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., AccuVein Inc., General Electric Co., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corp., Orca Health Inc. , Siemens Healthineers AG, Wipro Ltd., and WorldViz Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3D Systems Corp.

AccuVein Inc.

General Electric Co.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Microsoft Corp.

Orca Health Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Wipro Ltd.

WorldViz Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

