Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size to Grow by USD 4.49 Billion | 3D Systems Corp. and AccuVein Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are being adopted by healthcare companies for enhanced data analysis and healthcare practices. These technologies help them find new ways to connect with patients, thus providing remote and personalized care. They are also used to support and train surgeons.
The augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market size is expected to grow by USD 4.49 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth can be mainly attributed to the growing demand for healthcare services.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 30.44% during the forecast period.
- What was the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 23.39%.
- Is the augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market concentrated or fragmented?
The augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market is fragmented.
- What are the key market challenges?
The infrastructural and integration issues will challenge the growth of the market.
Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2021-2025: Scope
The augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market report covers the following areas:
- Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size
- Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Trends
- Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Industry Analysis
Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
3D Systems Corp., AccuVein Inc., General Electric Co., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corp., Orca Health Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Wipro Ltd., and WorldViz Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- 3D Systems Corp. - The company offers solutions through augmented and virtual reality, such as virtual surgical planning solutions.
- AccuVein Inc. - The company offers solutions through augmented and virtual reality, such as Vein Visualization, which provides X-ray vision, revealing internal features that would be difficult to see otherwise.
- General Electric Co. - The company offers solutions through augmented and virtual reality, such as Virtual Reality (VR) technology for HTM, which helps students to gain experience maintaining and troubleshooting a system at their work site. Also, VR training offers a safe, low-risk learning environment.
Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Component Segments
The hardware segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This is because manufacturers are making technologically advanced devices that can be synchronized with other devices.
Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis
Europe will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as high healthcare expenditures and increasing initiatives by public and private organizations to increase the adoption of augmented and virtual reality in healthcare facilities.
Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market vendors
|
Augmented And Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.44%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 4.49 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
23.39
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3D Systems Corp., AccuVein Inc., General Electric Co., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corp., Orca Health Inc. , Siemens Healthineers AG, Wipro Ltd., and WorldViz Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3D Systems Corp.
- AccuVein Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Intuitive Surgical Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Microsoft Corp.
- Orca Health Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Wipro Ltd.
- WorldViz Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
