Augmented Intelligence (AUI) Inc. Brings Next Generation AI Agents to Enterprise Customers with Google Cloud

Supported by Google Cloud's robust global infrastructure, AUI can provide Google Cloud customers with a powerful, tailored solution to enhance their operations and customer interactions, particularly for consumer companies venturing into AI-powered sales and services.

Safe, Reliable and Transparent AI Agents for Enterprise Customers

We're collaborating with Google Cloud on three key fronts:

AUI is offering its agentic language model, Apollo, on Google Cloud. Customers will be able to quickly and easily deploy Apollo and take advantage of its features, while also benefiting from Google Cloud's global, scalable, trusted and sustainable infrastructure. They can also deploy Apollo directly on Google Cloud Marketplace . Apollo integrates with Google Cloud products, from BigQuery and analytics, as well as AI/ML capabilities to help optimize runtime, inference and performance. AUI and Google Cloud are going to market in order to help solve key industry challenges for our customers, starting with consumer companies, as well as those in retail and regulated industries.

"We're excited to bring the next generation of AI Agents technology to customers around the world," said Ohad Elhelo, CEO of Augmented Intelligence (AUI) Inc. "With a significant footprint in both consumer and regulated industries, Google Cloud is an ideal partner to deliver Apollo to companies of all types and sizes, at scale, and with the security and compliance that businesses have come to expect from Google Cloud."

Accelerating Generative AI Adoption

The adoption of gen AI in enterprise environments can be accelerated by addressing several key issues:

Lack of Controllability: Generative AI is designed to be "creative", which may lead to inconsistencies that affect accuracy and predictability. For example, it might provide a generic customer service response that meets the customer's needs but fails to address company-specific policies or inventory constraints. Black-Box Operations: AI systems operate as "black boxes," making it difficult for businesses to understand and trust their decision-making processes and place them in front of customers confidently. Limited Integration: Integrating AI with existing systems and workflows remains a significant challenge, requiring extensive customization and development efforts, such as function calls or chaining. Inadequate Feedback Loops: Continuous improvement through human feedback is limited, resulting in stagnant performance and alignment issues.

New Capabilities and Solutions for Google Cloud Customers

Apollo's neuro-symbolic architecture and agentic design present a robust solution to these challenges, offering several unique advantages for Google Cloud customers:

Contextual Precision: Apollo is trained on both descriptive and procedural ("agentic") data, enabling it to provide accurate, context-specific responses. For example, retailers can trust Apollo to answer complex customer queries like "Do you price match on this product?" with precise, policy-compliant and inventory-specific information. Transparency and Trust: Apollo operates with a white-box approach, providing a clear, traceable understanding of its decision-making processes. This is crucial for regulated industries where transparent communication and compliance are paramount. Seamless Integration and better tool use: Apollo does not require training on company data. Instead, it integrates with existing systems and workflows, calling relevant API endpoints and cross checking with company policies to ensure reliable, secure and efficient operations. Continuous Improvement: Apollo enables fine-tuning for AI Agents, allowing companies to simulate and refine agent performance continuously. This ensures that AI agents remain aligned with business objectives and improve over time through human feedback.

"In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, businesses need generative AI solutions that deliver on their promise of innovation without compromising on security or accuracy," said Zac Maufe, Global Head of Regulated Industries, Google Cloud. "AUI's Apollo offers a unique approach to conversational AI, blending the creativity of generative models with the precision of rule-based systems. This partnership with AUI offers businesses an additional, helpful tool for building tailored conversational agents they can rely on, all backed by the security and scalability of our cloud infrastructure."

Served on a Secure Foundation with Google Cloud

AUI's collaboration with Google Cloud will enable AUI to optimize Apollo's performance using Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform and machine learning tools, providing greater agility and adaptability. Cutting edge offerings, such as scalable K8s infrastructure, high-performing GPUs and other AI/ML tools will be prioritized to AUI and Apollo customers. Using BigQuery, AUI will offer revolutionary search capabilities to customers, including the ability to run structured search in conversations, gaining insights on customer sentiments towards specific products, services, and plans. Existing Google Cloud customers can quickly get data into BigQuery by directly connecting to source systems using Apollo on Google Marketplace.

Businesses will be able to tap into cutting-edge capabilities such as dynamic AI agent behavior and enhanced interpretability, ensuring trustworthy and highly performant AI applications. The integration with Google Cloud also allows for seamless scalability, helping clients worldwide stay at the forefront of AI technology while ensuring compliance and state-of-the-art security.

Achieving Safety, Transparency and Control Using a New Approach

Apollo's neuro-symbolic architecture enables companies to control the behavior of their agents, and to simulate any scenario their customers may encounter while communicating with an AI agent working on their behalf. Apollo offers precise control over the agent's actions and decision-making processes, adhering to company policies and guidelines, and steering conversations away from unwanted topics. Enterprise customers, particularly those in sectors like finance, demand high levels of traceability and controllability from their AI solutions. Apollo delivers on these needs by providing a white-box view of its reasoning, enabling businesses to understand, trace, and adjust every decision the model makes without needing to re-train the model or write code. This transparency is crucial for maintaining compliance and building trust with stakeholders.

Unlocking New Use-cases

The collaboration with Google Cloud opens up exciting new possibilities for our customers. By integrating Apollo's advanced capabilities with Google Cloud's infrastructure, we unlock a wide variety of new auto-pilot use-cases, aimed to enhance customer engagement, operational efficiency, and business intelligence.

For example, retailers can now deploy conversational AI to handle complex customer inquiries and create highly responsive and personalized customer service. Such agents are capable of handling a wide range of interactions, from product inquiries, through inventory search and product comparison, all the way to post-purchase support.

In the banking sector, Apollo can be deployed to manage customer inquiries, sell financial products, and provide personalized customer support. The model's fine-grained control and adherence to company policies ensure that sensitive data is handled securely and accurately, ensuring traceability, compliance and enhancing trust through transparent AI interactions.

Stay tuned for more updates as we embark on this exciting journey together. Customers interested in learning more about Apollo's solutions with Google Cloud can visit Apollo's page on the Google Cloud Marketplace . For more information about AUI, visit aui.io .

SOURCE Augmented Intelligence Inc.