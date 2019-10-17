Augmented Intelligence Company PercayAI Announces Strategic Partnership with Canopy Biosciences® to Help Researchers Accelerate Drug Discovery

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PercayAI, a newly launched augmented intelligence software company that helps researchers develop new drugs more quickly and successfully, is announcing its first strategic, commercial partnership with Canopy Biosciences®.

Canopy Biosciences, a multi-omics service provider supporting leading labs at universities, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies around the world, will offer PercayAI's CompBio™ coupled to their RNAseq and NanoString service. This new offering will be showcased at the Society for Neuroscience annual meeting, taking place October 20th – 23rd. CompBio is software that quickly interprets data using a unique combination of artificial intelligence and contextual language processing to mimic the thought processes of biological science experts.

CompBio will complement Canopy Biosciences existing multi-omics platform and gene expression offerings by rapidly identifying non-obvious relationships within complex biological data sets. CompBio provides data in an intuitive, interactive 3D format that allows researchers to easily view all the information specific to their biological paradigm, helping scientists to have a greater understanding of the biology driving their research.

"With CompBio, researchers can explore the biological landscape and rapidly uncover insights in ways not possible with other tools," said Preston Keller, Ph.D., Director and Chief Commercial Officer of PercayAI. "Through our partnership with Canopy Biosciences, scientists will now have access to a powerful and innovative technological service that will help to improve the speed, cost and success rate of diagnostic and drug development."

"Canopy Biosciences licenses and provides the most ground-breaking technologies for researchers around the globe to advance the drug development process," said Edward Weinstein, Ph.D., CEO of Canopy Biosciences. "Our collaboration with PercayAI will create a powerful union of genomics expertise with cutting-edge analysis solutions to best support scientists in drug development and lead to better patient outcomes."

About PercayAI

PercayAI is an interdisciplinary team of computer scientists, computational biologists and chemists and life-science executives, all of whom are devoted to understanding the complexities of the human body and enhancing patients' quality of life. Based in St. Louis, the company is reimagining the drug discovery process by providing innovative augmented intelligence software. To learn more, visit PercayAI's website at www.PercayAI.com.

About Canopy Biosciences

Canopy Biosciences was formed in 2016 and has rapidly built a comprehensive platform of products and services for gene editing, gene expression analysis and regulation. Canopy's gene editing portfolio spans easy-to-use CRISPR kits, off-the-shelf cell lines, as well as full service custom cell line engineering. With the introduction of RareSeq, Canopy has added ultrasensitive DNA sequencing to its multi-omics platform including RNAseq, NanoString gene expression analysis, and multiplexed protein detection (Chip Cytometry). Canopy Biosciences is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and serves researchers at universities, research institutions and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Additional information is available at www.canopybiosciences.com.

