Augmented Intelligence Company PercayAI Joins Accenture INTIENT Network and Will Present at the Upcoming INTIENT Summit

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PercayAI, a newly launched augmented intelligence software company that helps researchers develop new drugs more quickly and successfully, today announced it has joined Accenture's open partner ecosystem, designed to help independent software vendors (ISVs) and life science companies team more effectively to accelerate drug discovery efforts and improve patient outcomes. The ecosystem is an integral part of Accenture's INTIENT cloud-based research & development platform, which has been designed to help life sciences organizations improve end-to-end productivity, efficiency, and innovation from drug discovery through clinical and patient services.

Accenture is currently working with PercayAI and a select number of other software partners and organizations to integrate their technology and content into Accenture's INTIENT platform. The inclusion of PercayAI's technology will make it easier for life sciences companies to identify new drug candidates, predict translation from animal models to humans, and explore the biology around their drug candidates to accelerate the delivery of safer, more efficacious medicines to patients.

PercayAI was formed through collaboration with Washington University School of Medicine. Preston Keller, Ph.D., Director and Chief Commercial Officer of PercayAI, and Professor Richard Head, Director of GTAC at Washington University School of Medicine, will both be presenting at the INTIENT Summit being held in Boston, Mass. Dr. Keller and Professor Head will present on November 5 and 6, 2019.

"Our open partner network is one of the ways we're bringing innovation to our clients through the Accenture INTIENT platform," said Joe Donahue, a managing director in Accenture's Life Sciences practice. "PercayAI's participation in this ecosystem and integration with the platform will give users a new, efficient way to overcome the challenge of data interpretation. As a result, researchers will be able to focus more time on their science, rather than on data preparation and analytics, which will ultimately lead to better patient outcomes."

"We are honored to be selected to showcase at Accenture's INTIENT Summit, and delighted to join the INTIENT platform," said Keller. "The combination of our groundbreaking Augmented Intelligence software for data interpretation with other companies in the ecosystem will help uncover new insights to some of the most complex biological challenges in drug discovery."

Shortly after the conclusion of the presentations, the materials will be available on PercayAI's website at www.PercayAI.com .

About PercayAI

PercayAI is an interdisciplinary team of computer scientists, computational biologists and chemists and life-science executives, all of whom are devoted to understanding the complexities of the human body and enhancing patients' quality of life. Based in St. Louis, the company is reimagining the drug discovery process by providing innovative augmented intelligence software. To learn more, visit PercayAI's website at www.PercayAI.com.

SOURCE PercayAI

