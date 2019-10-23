Augmented Intelligence Company PercayAI Joins Pistoia Alliance and Will Present at the 2019 Pistoia Alliance Annual USA Conference

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PercayAI, a newly launched augmented intelligence software company that helps researchers develop new drugs more quickly and successfully, today announced its acceptance of membership into the Pistoia Alliance, a global, not-for-profit organization working to lower barriers to innovation in life science and healthcare research and development.

PercayAI was formed through a collaboration with Washington University School of Medicine. Preston Keller, Ph.D., Director and Chief Commercial Officer of PercayAI, and Professor Richard Head, Director of GTAC at Washington University School of Medicine, will both be presenting at the Pistoia Alliance Annual USA Conference being held in Boston, Mass. Dr. Keller and Professor Head will present on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

"We are very pleased to welcome PercayAI into The Pistoia Alliance, and look forward to working with them to achieve our goal of lowering barriers to innovation in the life science industry," commented Dr. Steve Arlington, President of The Pistoia Alliance. "The world of life sciences R&D continues to change rapidly – and sharing, partnering and collaborating will be essential to increased innovation. As our membership continues to grow, our projects and initiatives will be vital in fostering this collaborative mind-set and leading to new breakthroughs."

Shortly after the conclusion of the presentations, the materials will be available on PercayAI's website at www.PercayAI.com.

About PercayAI

PercayAI is an interdisciplinary team of computer scientists, computational biologists and chemists and life-science executives, all of whom are devoted to understanding the complexities of the human body and enhancing patients' quality of life. Based in St. Louis, the company is reimagining the drug discovery process by providing innovative augmented intelligence software. To learn more, visit PercayAI's website at www.PercayAI.com.

SOURCE PercayAI

Related Links

https://www.percayai.com

