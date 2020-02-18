Augmented Island Studios and Surf Prescriptions Just Launched the First Web Augmented Reality Surfboard Site in the World -- No App Needed

"Giving our customers the ability to see our boards in real-time 3D before they purchase is unbelievable! With WebAR anyone can see our product through their mobile device camera as if it was right in front of them. It's even more mind-blowing that you don't need to download any apps at all. We are excited to be the first surfboard brand in the world to launch a WebAR offering at www.surfprescriptions.com ," said Doc.

Doc's obsession with pushing the design envelope and Augmented Island Studio's CEO, Enrique Sanchez-Rivera's love for Doc's work, ignited this art and technology partnership. With Google and Apple leading the way in WebAR and opening their technology to developers around the world, Augmented Island Studios is able to offer such innovative applications. The company encourages everyone who sells online to use WebAR and lead their respective industries in the implementation of this technology.

"Thanks to both Apple and Google's WebAR technologies, we can launch products in AR from any URL instead of having the friction-heavy step of downloading yet another app. Our world-class 3D work and coding expertise, coupled with these new technologies, gives us the ability to showcase products beautifully in augmented reality. This is the future of retail showcasing and the future is now!" said Enrique Sánchez-Rivera, CEO of Augmented Island Studios.

The new Surf Prescriptions website is live and you can now shop on it at www.surfprescriptions.com.

Augmented Island Studios is a Portland, Oregon creative AR/VR development studio which has production offices in Colombia. It currently serves the retail, entertainment, industrial, publishing, food & beverage and creative industries.

Surf Prescriptions by Jeff 'Doc' Lausch, is a global surfboard design and shaping company based in Huntington Beach, California. Doc has been on the forefront of mixing art design and technology in surfboard construction for decades. Reinventing daily is Surf Prescriptions' mantra and it's the reason he continues to lead within the industry.

Contact: Maria Valencia

Public Relations

Augmented Island Studios

503-819-4346

mj@augmentedislandstudios.com

SOURCE Augmented Island Studios, LLC

Related Links

https://www.augmentedislandstudios.com

