Augmented Reality and Smart Glasses Innovator Vuzix to Be Added to Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes

Vuzix is engaged in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of augmented reality wearable display and computing devices. These display devices are worn like eyeglasses and typically include cameras, sensors, and a computer that enable the user to view, record and interact with video and digital content, allowing their wearers to interact and perform work hands-free. The key growth areas for the Company and its products currently are in the enterprise, medical, consumer electronics, OEM, defense and security markets where we help our customers increase productivity; eliminate travel costs; lower carbon footprint; improves worker safety and protect worker health. With the industry's broadest product line of smart glasses, Vuzix is now working on it next generation products which include its see-through waveguide optics while implementing the latest micro-LED display technology, as pictured below.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are pleased to see our shares added to the Russell Indexes, one of the leading market performance benchmarks in North America," said Paul Travers, Vuzix Chief Executive Officer. "We view this as an important milestone and one that demonstrates Vuzix' growing market leadership and enterprise value. At the same time, we feel this should help raise awareness and the appeal of Vuzix within the institutional investment community."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 192 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Company shares being included in the Russell Index and its potential impact on Vuzix shares and their trading, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

