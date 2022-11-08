Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size to Grow by USD 364557.67 Million From 2022 to 2027, Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment & Market Dynamics- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the Global Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market as a part of the parent technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market, covering manufacturers of cellular phones, personal computers, servers, electronic computer components, and peripherals. The Global Augmented reality and virtual reality Market share is set to increase by USD 364557.67 Million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 52.37% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 31.83% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2023-2027

To know more about the historic market size – Request a Free Sample Report!

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market - Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the Life Cycle of the Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global augmented reality and virtual reality market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2027. Our researchers have included –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

To unlock the detailed information on the customer landscape - Request a FREE Sample Now!

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global AR and VR market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological advancements to compete in the market. The market players also significantly leverage external market drivers, such as increasing dependence on apps and the proliferation of AR apps for numerous activities to achieve growth opportunities. However, factors such as hardware limitations will challenge the growth of the market participants. The increasing awareness among potential customers provides enormous opportunities for small vendors, encourages small vendors to innovate and succeed in a strong competitive environment, allows vendors to understand customers' interests, and enables direct interaction with potential buyers. Thus, making the market competitive.

Key Vendor Profiles -

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Augmented Pixels Inc.

Blippar Ltd.

CyberGlove Systems Inc.

Eon Reality Inc.

To know about all 15 major vendor offerings – Download a FREE sample Now!



Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market as per geography is categorized into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights - APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global augmented reality and virtual reality market compared to other regions. 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. Factors such as the presence of key vendors, growing investments in AR and VR technology from key vendors, rising adoption of technologically advanced applications among consumers, and strong research activities to increase the application of AR and VR technologies are driving the growth of the market in the region. The US and Canada are the leading contributors to the AR and VR market in the region. The presence of key vendors in the region is likely to further augment the growth of the AR and VR market in North America .

is the fastest-growing region in the global augmented reality and virtual reality market compared to other regions. of the market's growth will originate from APAC. Factors such as the presence of key vendors, growing investments in AR and VR technology from key vendors, rising adoption of technologically advanced applications among consumers, and strong research activities to increase the application of AR and VR technologies are driving the growth of the market in the region. The US and are the leading contributors to the AR and VR market in the region. The presence of key vendors in the region is likely to further augment the growth of the AR and VR market in . Revenue Generating Segment Highlights - The Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market as per technology segmentation is categorized into AR and VR. The augmented reality and virtual reality market share growth by the AR segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as new product (hardware and software) launches, growing adoption of AR in different application areas, and rising funding and investments in AR technology are attributed to the high growth rate of the AR segment.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver - The increasing demand for AR and VR technology is driving the growth of the augmented reality and virtual reality market. The adoption of AR and VR technologies has increased significantly in the last decade. The growing application areas of AR and VR technology in different fields, such as education, medical, retail, and training is boosting the growth of the market. In addition, technological innovations from vendors, coupled with the growing preference for online shopping are driving the growth of the market in focus.

The increasing demand for AR and VR technology is driving the growth of the augmented reality and virtual reality market. The adoption of AR and VR technologies has increased significantly in the last decade. The growing application areas of AR and VR technology in different fields, such as education, medical, retail, and training is boosting the growth of the market. In addition, technological innovations from vendors, coupled with the growing preference for online shopping are driving the growth of the market in focus. Major Trend - Growing funding in startup AR and VR companies from investors is a major trend in the market. The growing popularity of AR and VR technologies is attracting significant funding from different companies as the application of these technologies is going beyond gaming to enterprises, healthcare, and marketing. The funding from venture capitalists in small startups will promote technological advancement in the AR and VR market, which will boost the growth of the global AR and VR market during the forecast period.

Growing funding in startup AR and VR companies from investors is a major trend in the market. The growing popularity of AR and VR technologies is attracting significant funding from different companies as the application of these technologies is going beyond gaming to enterprises, healthcare, and marketing. The funding from venture capitalists in small startups will promote technological advancement in the AR and VR market, which will boost the growth of the global AR and VR market during the forecast period. Major Challenges - The risks associated with AR and VR applications may challenge the augmented reality and virtual reality market growth. AR and VR collect and process vast amounts of information about users and their environment. Therefore, privacy concerns are a major challenge in the global AR and VR market. Information security risks are mostly related to AR games, which, by their nature, involve interaction with the real world. AR users engage actively with technology in various activities, such as taking photos and capturing videos on devices, which often track location data. The safety of this information depends largely on users' behavior, how actively they share their AR experiences on social media and how freely they share their information with AR application providers.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist augmented reality and virtual reality market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the augmented reality and virtual reality market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the augmented reality and virtual reality market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of augmented reality and virtual reality market vendors

Related Reports

The augmented reality in retail market study is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the growth of 39.0 and a CAGR of 41.7% with the market share increasing by USD 9.24 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (apparel, furniture, lighting, and decor, footwear, grocery, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

study is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the growth of 39.0 and a CAGR of 41.7% with the market share increasing by during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (apparel, furniture, lighting, and decor, footwear, grocery, and others) and geography ( , , APAC, , and the and ). The augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market share is expected to increase by USD 6.55 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.13%. The market is segmented by component (hardware and software) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 52.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 364557.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 31.83 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Augmented Pixels Inc., Blippar Ltd., CyberGlove Systems Inc., Eon Reality Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Innovega Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., PTC Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Toshiba Corp., Vuzix Corp., Wikitude GmbH, Zugara Inc., and Maxst Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global augmented reality and virtual reality market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global augmented reality and virtual reality market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – By geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

6.3 AR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on AR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on AR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on AR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on AR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 VR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on VR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on VR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on VR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on VR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Consumer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Consumer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Consumer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Consumer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Consumer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 108: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 113: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Augmented Pixels Inc.

Exhibit 118: Augmented Pixels Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Augmented Pixels Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Augmented Pixels Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Blippar Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Blippar Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Blippar Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Blippar Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 CyberGlove Systems Inc.

Exhibit 124: CyberGlove Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: CyberGlove Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: CyberGlove Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 HP Inc.

Exhibit 127: HP Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: HP Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: HP Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: HP Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: HP Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 HTC Corp.

Exhibit 132: HTC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: HTC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: HTC Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Magic Leap Inc.

Exhibit 139: Magic Leap Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Magic Leap Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Magic Leap Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 142: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 PTC Inc.

Exhibit 147: PTC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: PTC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: PTC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: PTC Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Seiko Epson Corp.

Exhibit 156: Seiko Epson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Seiko Epson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Seiko Epson Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 161: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Zugara Inc.

Exhibit 166: Zugara Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Zugara Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Zugara Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio