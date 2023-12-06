Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market size to increase by USD 364.55 billion between 2022 -2027 | The increasing demand for AR and VR technology drives the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent Technavio report titled Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. The market size is projected to increase by USD 364.55 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 52.37% during the forecast period. According to the report, APAC is projected to grow at 35% from 2022 - 2027. Buy the full report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

The increasing demand for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology is driving significant growth in the global AR and VR market. Over the past decade, consumers have increasingly embraced VR and AR for both personal and professional purposes. This rising trend sees a growing number of customers actively seeking VR solutions or expressing curiosity about VR technology. Technological advancements will play a crucial role in fueling this demand, making AR and VR applications more user-friendly. Wearable technology like Google's Project Glass and the development of Android AR applications will enhance practicality, particularly in shopping experiences.

Technavio highlights the emerging trends of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Market:

Increased investor funding in startup AR and VR companies drives market growth.

Diverse vendor attention leads to augmented funding for AR and VR technology across enterprises, healthcare, and marketing sectors.

Focus areas include display medium manufacturers and AR application developers.

Notable examples like Magic Leap Inc., receiving substantial investments, drive innovation and market expansion for AR and VR during the forecast period.

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (consumer and enterprise), technology (AR and VR), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

During the forecast period, there is a significant increase in market share for the AR segment. AR finds extensive applications across various fields, boosting its demand. Multiple companies produce AR hardware like headsets, smart glasses, and lenses. The growing popularity of AR spans industries such as enterprise, retail, healthcare, media, entertainment, and education. Industries use AR to streamline processes, training, troubleshooting, advertising, marketing, and entertainment. The rising adoption of AR across different sectors is expected to drive the AR segment's growth.

Companies like Lenovo Group Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Alphabet Inc. are major players in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market.

According to Technavio's analysis, the AR and VR market is expected for significant growth driven by increasing demand, technological advancements, expanding application areas, and substantial investments. Addressing challenges related to security and privacy concerns will be crucial for sustained market expansion.

For a comprehensive understanding and detailed insights, download the sample report here

