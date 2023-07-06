Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market to grow at a CAGR of 52.37% from 2022 to 2027|APAC estimated to contribute 35% to the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The augmented reality and virtual reality market is set to grow by USD 364,557.67 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 52.37% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing demand for AR and VR technology is a key factor driving the market growth. The adoption of VR and AR technology is majorly due to VR and AR technology. The increase in technological advancements is helping users to use the technology in a more user-friendly manner. For example, Google's Project Glass offers access to a variety of AR applications. Online and offline shopping with various AR applications is also getting popular. Virtual fitting rooms are helping users in choosing the right size of clothing and reduce the frequency of returns. Hence, growing application areas for AR and VR technology in different fields are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. - Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

The augmented reality and virtual reality market report provide a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

The augmented reality and virtual reality market covers the following areas:

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Growing funding in AR and VR startups by investors is a major trend shaping the market. AR is becoming popular and is being used in various fields such as enterprises, healthcare, and marketing. Display medium manufacturers and AR application developers are the focus of funding in the market. Funding for small startups from venture capitalists is promoting technological advancements in the AR and VR market. For example, Magic Leap Inc. received $461 million in Series D funding from investors. Hence, the increase in funding is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The risks associated with AR and VR applications may restrict market growth. A new and different intellectual property containing sensitive information, which requires controls for security and privacy, is rising due to the utilization of AR and VR. Protecting the information that is being generated in an AR and VR world and ensuring its integrity also becomes significantly important for the vendors. Furthermore, it can collect a lot of information from the users' social networking accounts and pose a threat to the consumers' personal data. AR smart glasses are also associated with privacy-related concerns as these glasses automatically screen and process the users' environment, which violates the privacy of users. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The augmented reality and virtual reality market by application (consumer and enterprise), technology (AR and VR), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth in the AR segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for AR is rising due to its applications in various fields. As a result, the manufacturing of hardware, such as headsets, smart glasses, and lenses for AR technology, is increasing significantly. Furthermore, companies are using AR for streamlining their processes, training and troubleshooting, advertising, marketing, and entertainment purposes in various industries. For example, Google announced AR in Search. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Augmented Pixels Inc.

Blippar Ltd.

CyberGlove Systems Inc.

Eon Reality Inc.

HP Inc.

HTC Corp.

Innovega Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Magic Leap Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

PTC Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Vuzix Corp.

Wikitude GmbH

Zugara Inc.

Maxst Co. Ltd.

Vendor Offering

Apple Inc. - The company offers solutions for augmented reality and virtual reality experience, which enhances the real-world environment with playful, immersive effects using LiDAR to sense depth.

The company offers solutions for augmented reality and virtual reality experience, which enhances the real-world environment with playful, immersive effects using LiDAR to sense depth. HP Inc. - The company offers solutions for augmented reality and virtual reality experiences for gaming and business activities with hyper-real visuals, comfort, and compatibility.

The company offers solutions for augmented reality and virtual reality experiences for gaming and business activities with hyper-real visuals, comfort, and compatibility. Microsoft Corp. - The company offers solutions for augmented reality and virtual reality, which stay engaged heads-up, hands-free longer, and more comfortable to safely complete tasks error-free.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 52.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 364,557.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 31.83 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Augmented Pixels Inc., Blippar Ltd., CyberGlove Systems Inc., Eon Reality Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Innovega Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., PTC Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Toshiba Corp., Vuzix Corp., Wikitude GmbH, Zugara Inc., and Maxst Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

