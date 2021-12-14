Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market to Record 25.13% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp.

10+ – Including Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; Segments: Technology (AR and VR)

Technology (AR and VR) Geographies: North America (US), APAC ( China and Japan ), Europe (UK and Germany ), MEA, and South America

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Share in Information Technology Industry is expected to increase by USD 162.71 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 46%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 34% among the other regions. China and Japan are the key markets for the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market is fragmented. Vendors are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. In September 2020, Facebook Inc. announced the opening of the new Facebook office in Lagos, Nigeria. The office is home to several teams across businesses, including sales, partnerships, policy, and communications.

Regional Market Outlook

The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for augmented reality and virtual reality in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Factors such as the presence of key vendors; the growing gaming industry in Asia, especially in Japan, China, and India; and rising investments in AR and VR technologies to expand their application in different fields will drive the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market Driver:

Increasing demand for VR and AR technology:

A large number of customers are requesting VR solutions, whereas others are interested in VR and are seeking information about the same. Technological innovations will increase the demand for AR and VR applications during the forecast period, as these applications make the technologies more user-friendly. Wearable technology platforms are likely to enhance the utility of AR in everyday life. The growing application areas of AR and VR technology in different fields, such as education, medical, retail, and training, will further drive the growth of the global AR and VR market.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market Trend:

Adoption of various business strategies by vendors:

The rising number of partnerships and collaborations among vendors is likely to drive the growth of the global AR and VR market during the forecast period. Vendors are employing diverse business strategies, such as partnerships and collaborations, with end-users and other vendors. These strategies help them improve and upgrade their product portfolios and explore new application areas for their AR and VR software platforms. Such strategies are expected to drive the growth of the global AR and VR market during the forecast period.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 46% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 162.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.13 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

