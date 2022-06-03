Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market worth $114.5 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology Type (AR: Markerless, Marker-base; VR: Non-Immersive, Semi-immersive and Fully Immersive Technology), Device Type, Offering, Application, Enterprise, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the AR and VR market is projected to grow from USD 37.0 billion in 2022 to USD 114.5 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2022 to 2027. The key factors fueling the growth of this market include increasing application of AR devices in healthcare, increasing demand of AR in retail and e-commerce post pandemic, rising investments in AR and VR market, partnerships between telecom players and AR manufacturers to reduce latency to imperceptible levels, rise in demand for AR in architecture, increasing demand for VR in training and education, high growth of AR and VR in travel, tourism and enterprise applications.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1185

Head-mounted displays contribute for maximum market share for AR and gesture tracking devices comprise a maximum market share in 2021

For device type segment of AR and VR market, The AR market for head-mounted displays is anticipated to be contributing to maximum market share at a faster growth rate during the forecast period. The use of HUDs in the automotive sector is expected to boost the growth of the AR market for HUDs. The increasing demand for AR smart glasses for industrial applications is expected to drive the growth of the AR market. Consumer applications such as gaming, sports, and entertainment are expected to boost the VR market for head-mounted displays. The VR market for head-mounted displays for consumer applications is expected to increase, but the maximum market share in VR market in 2021 was for gesture tracking devices.

Hardware market for AR and VR is expected to grow more than the software market in the forecast period.

For the offering type segmentation of AR and VR market, the market offers software as well as hardware in both AR and VR market. The market for hardware devices is currently limited. However, it is expected to witness a higher growth rate than the software market owing to the increasing adoption of AR and VR hardware devices. Increasing penetration of AR software solutions and their compatibility with existing hardware devices are expected to drive the growth of the AR and VR market for software during the forecast period. AR technology is anticipated to continue its growth in the software segment through the emergence of various emerging AR projects that will evolve into large-scale projects. The VR market for hardware is expected to hold a larger market share in the forecast period with the increasing boom of the VR hardware such as VR headsets for gaming, entertainment, training. The reduction in the growth rate of the AR market for software is due to the widespread availability of AR software in the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market" 275 – Tables

70 – Figures

376 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1185

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate for AR market during the forecast period and maximum market share in VR market in 2021

For the AR market, by region, the maximum market share of the AR market is contributed by North America with a maximum market share during the forecast period. Even though the AR market are developed in North America, the expected growth rate is lesser than the other regions such as Asia Pacific, which has the highest growth rate during the forecast period, the reason being that the market is already developed in this region, hence, stagnating growth up to a certain extent. For VR market, Asia Pacific region has the largest share in the market in 2021 as well as it is also the fastest-growing region for VR market during the forecast period with the highest growth rate. Several start-ups in the US, Germany, Canada, France, the UK, and India have focused on the upcoming trends in AR and VR services and trends such as virtual training, virtual try-ons for clothing, jewellery, make-up, virtual furniture shopping, Heads-up display in automobile industry; which led to growth in the AR devices and apps in the industry as a whole, which in turn, leads to growth in the AR and VR market.

Google (US), Microsoft (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), HTC (Taiwan), Apple Inc., (US), PTC Inc., (US), Seiko Epson (Japan), Oculus VR (by Facebook (US)), Lenovo (China) are the key players in the global AR and VR market. These players are increasingly undertaking strategies such as product launches and development, expansions, partnerships, contracts, and acquisitions to increase their market share.

Related Reports:

Augmented Reality Market by Device Type (Head-mounted Display, Head-up Display), Offering (Hardware, Software), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Healthcare), Technology, and Geography (2021-2026)

Virtual Reality Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware and Software), Technology, Device Type (Head-Mounted Display, Gesture-Tracking Device), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, Healthcare) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/augmented-reality-virtual-reality-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/augmented-reality-virtual-reality.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets