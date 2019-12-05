Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Markets, 2026 - Global Market is Expected to Reach $167.89 Billion

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global augmented reality and virtual reality market is expected to reach $167.89 billion by 2026, representing a remarkable 2019-2026 CAGR of 34.7%.



Augmented Reality (AR) technology accounts for a larger market share and will grow at 36.97% annually over the forecast years, faster than the Virtual Reality (VR) technology. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global augmented reality and virtual reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global augmented reality and virtual reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

3.1 Market Overview by Technology

3.2 Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market 2015-2026

3.2.1 Marker-based Augmented Reality

3.2.2 Markerless Augmented Reality

3.3 Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2015-2026

3.3.1 Nonimmersive Technology

3.2.2 Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Component

4.1 Market Overview by Component

4.2 Global AR and VR Hardware Market 2015-2026

4.3 Global AR and VR Software Market 2015-2026



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Device Type

5.1 Market Overview by Device Type

5.2 Global AR Devices Market 2015-2026

5.2.1 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

5.2.2 Head-Up Display (HUD)

5.2.3 Handheld Device

5.3 Global VR Devices Market 2015-2026

5.3.1 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

5.3.2 Gesture-Tracking Device

5.3.3 Projector & Display Wall



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

6.2 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Gaming 2015-2026

6.3 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Entertainment & Media 2015-2026

6.4 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Aerospace & Defense 2015-2026

6.5 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Healthcare 2015-2026

6.6 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Education 2015-2026

6.7 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Manufacturing 2015-2026

6.8 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Retail 2015-2026

6.9 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Other Sectors 2015-2026



7 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user

7.1 Market Overview by End-user

7.2 Global Consumer AR and VR Market 2015-2026

7.3 Global Enterprise AR and VR Market 2015-2026



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 Company Profiles



10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



