Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby's International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS

"The launch of Curate by Sotheby's International Realty has generated excitement throughout our global network and we are proud to see our sales associates adopting this technology and using it as we intended," said John Passerini, global vice president of interactive marketing, Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. "There are nearly one billion active iOS devices worldwide. Making the app available on this platform was a high-priority for us, increasing the reach we have to our core audience. We look forward to continuing enhancements on Curate by Sotheby's International Realty to better empower our sales associates and potential homebuyers."

The app, originally built with ARCore, Google's AR Software platform, was launched in the Google Play Store earlier this year.

In addition to expanding to iOS, the Sotheby's International Realty® brand has also partnered with luxury furniture and accessories marketplace Viyet to launch shoppable AR scenes within the app. The partnership with Viyet, a subsidiary of the Sotheby's auction house, will be ongoing with new, custom-created scenes added regularly to reflect the marketplace's current inventory.

For video and images of the app, click here. To download Curate by Sotheby's International Realty from the App Store, click here.

Curate by Sotheby's International Realty is powered by roOomy , the leading virtual staging technology platform specializing in 3D modeling and rendering, AR, and virtual reality (VR) content creation and application development. To learn more about the app, click here.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has nearly 22,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in 950 offices in 70 countries and territories worldwide. Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, each brokerage firm and its clients benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs.

About Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC

Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby's International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system. Affiliations in the system are granted only to brokerages and individuals meeting strict qualifications. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com. © 2018 Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. All rights reserved. Sotheby's International Realty® and the Sotheby's International Realty Logo are service marks licensed to Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and used with permission. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

CONTACT

Lindsey Scharf Natalie Hernandez Director, PR & Communications Manager, PR & Communications Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC (973) 407-5596 (973) 407-6142 Lindsey.Scharf@sothebysrealty.com Natalie.Hernandez@sothebysrealty.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augmented-reality-app-curate-by-sothebys-international-realty-now-available-on-apple-ios-300652962.html

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC

