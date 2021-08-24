Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market to grow by USD 162.71 billion, Alphabet Inc.& Facebook Inc. emerges as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The industry is expected to have a mixed impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The market will have a direct impact due to the spread. In the short term, the market demand will show at par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Download a free sample report in minutes

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?

The augmented reality and virtual reality market share growth by the AR segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The augmented reality and virtual reality market share growth by the AR segment will be significant during the forecast period. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market has the potential to grow by USD 162.71 billion during 2021-2025.

The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market has the potential to grow by USD 162.71 billion during 2021-2025. Who are the top players in the market?

Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The increasing demand for AR and VR technology is notably driving the augmented reality and virtual reality market growth, although factors such as high development costs associated with AR and VR apps may impede the market growth.

The increasing demand for AR and VR technology is notably driving the augmented reality and virtual reality market growth, although factors such as high development costs associated with AR and VR apps may impede the market growth. How big is the APAC market?

34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

eDiscovery Software Market Report -The eDiscovery software market has the potential to grow by USD 2.70 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.71%. Download a free sample report now!

Field Service Management Software Market Report -The field service management (FSM) software market has the potential to grow by USD 3.68 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 18.22%. Download a free sample report now!

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the increasing demand for product launches, and M&A activities will offer immense growth opportunities, risks associated with AR and VR applications and limitations of AR and VR technology are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market is segmented as below:

Technology

AR



VR

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market report cover the following areas:

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market Size

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market Trends

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the Increasing number of M&A activities as one of the prime reasons driving the Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavios Subscription Platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist augmented reality (ar) and virtual reality (VR) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the augmented reality (ar) and virtual reality (VR) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the augmented reality (ar) and virtual reality (VR) market across North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America

, APAC, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of augmented reality (ar) and virtual reality (VR) market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

AR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Facebook Inc.

HP Inc.

HTC Corp.

Magic Leap Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Snap Inc.

Sony Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

