Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market to grow by USD 162.71 Billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing demand for AR and VR technology, the product launches, and the increasing number of M&A activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market is segmented as below:

Technology

AR



VR

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43509

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market size

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market trends

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market industry analysis

The increasing number of M&A activities is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high development costs associated with AR and VR apps may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) markets are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Global Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market- The artificial intelligence platforms market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Infrared Imaging Software Market- The infrared imaging software market is segmented by end-user (government sector and commercial sector), application (surveillance, security, automation maintenance, automotive, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

AR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Facebook Inc.

HP Inc.

HTC Corp.

Magic Leap Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Snap Inc.

Sony Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio