Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market to grow by USD 162.71 bn| Evolving Opportunities with Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc.& HP Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing demand for AR and VR technology, product launches will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high development costs associated with ar and VR apps will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.

Company Profiles

The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp.

Few Companies with Key Offerings



Alphabet Inc.- The company offers AR and VR under the brand name Google AR & VR.

The company offers AR and VR under the brand name Google AR & VR. Facebook Inc- The company offers AR and VR under the brand name Oculus virtual reality products.

The company offers AR and VR under the brand name Oculus virtual reality products. HP Inc- The company offers AR and VR under the brand names Workstation Class VR: HP Z840 Workstation, Production Class VR: HP

The company offers AR and VR under the brand names Workstation Class VR: HP Z840 Workstation, Production Class VR: HP Microsoft Corp- The company offers AR and VR under the brand names HoloLens 2 devices, HP Reverb G2 VR Headset, and Ultimate VR immersion.

The company offers AR and VR under the brand names HoloLens 2 devices, HP Reverb G2 VR Headset, and Ultimate VR immersion. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd-The company offers AR and VR under the brand name Gear VR.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Technology, the market is classified into AR and VR.

the market is classified into AR and VR. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America.

Related Reports -

Virtual Reality Market -The virtual reality market has the potential to grow by USD 75.57 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 55.34%. Download a free sample now!

Extended Reality Market -The extended reality market size has the potential to grow by USD 229.06 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 42.57%. Download a free sample now!

Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 46% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 162.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.13 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio