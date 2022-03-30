Augmented Reality (AR) Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Increasing Investments in AR Technology to Boost Market| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the augmented reality (AR) market is the increasing investments in AR technology. AR is an emerging technology, and several major players and startups are heavily investing in technology-related innovations. The technology is expected to be used in social media platforms, mobile devices (for virtual conference calls), and automotive devices, as well as in the retail and healthcare industries. As AR is being used every day by millions of people, it requires the delivery of copious amounts of data and vast processing power to deliver information in real-time. Massive investments are required to store vast amounts of data and deliver significant results, for which various vendors are investing in AR technology and engaging in partnerships and acquisitions. Several apps such as real-time text translators, filters on camera apps, social media applications, and interactive maps with exhaustive information use AR technology. Such advanced technologies require heavy investments in enhancing the consumer experience. Vendors, therefore, are investing in AR; these investments will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

The augmented reality (AR) market report is segmented by Application (Enterprise, Retail, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The augmented reality (AR) market share growth by the enterprise segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing applications of AR in enterprises and the level of customization gained from using AR will have a significant impact on the industry. Such applications will increase the adoption of AR by enterprises during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

The augmented reality (AR) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:



Alphabet Inc.



Dynabook Inc.



Facebook Inc.



Microsoft Corp.



PTC Inc.



Qualcomm Inc.



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



Upskill



Vuzix Corp.



Zugara Inc.

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 31.60% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 108.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.16 Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Dynabook Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Upskill, Vuzix Corp., and Zugara Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Dynabook Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

PTC Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Upskill

Vuzix Corp.

Zugara Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

