Augmented Reality Collaboration Solution Users Grow Over 300% in Japan

Librestream's Onsight platform enables workforce transformation through industrial use cases like AI Connected Expert , powering the workforce of the future by combining AR, artificial intelligence (AI), and internet of things (IoT) data visualization, enabling automated on-the-job training, reducing cognitive load, and driving operational insights. Since 2019, the Japanese market increasingly adopted Librestream's Onsight platform, with user growth expanding over 300% in that timeframe.

As the third-largest economy in the world and fourth-largest in total exports, continuous workforce improvement via technology and innovation is critical to maintaining competitive positioning. The Onsight platform enables efficiency, safety, and resiliency across industries, including those that account for Japan's top exports: cars and vehicle parts ($136B), integrated circuits ($30.7B), machinery with individual functions ($20B), and passenger and cargo ships ($13.7B).

"Japan is an industrial powerhouse and its economy is diverse and advanced; our Onsight solution support the multitudinous industries in the region, as well as provide enhanced local and international service support," said John Bishop, Librestream President & CEO. "Onsight also addresses the local demographic challenges of an aging workforce and shrinking population by capturing knowledge from experienced workers, delivering just-in-time training, and enabling companies to remotely manage their industrial assets located anywhere in the world."

Addressing the opportunity and the challenges, Onsight's core products bring the following benefits to the Japanese market:

Onsight Connect remote expert assistance : real-time collaborative environment to remotely inspect, troubleshoot, and resolve issues in the field; effectively distributing knowledge and accelerating decision making with capabilities including live translation to bridge language barriers, object recognition, and sensor data integration

real-time collaborative environment to remotely inspect, troubleshoot, and resolve issues in the field; effectively distributing knowledge and accelerating decision making with capabilities including live translation to bridge language barriers, object recognition, and sensor data integration Onsight Flow digital work instructions : transforms paper-based processes into digital work instructions, providing step-by-step instructions to complete a job, capture data, and add to a knowledge base

transforms paper-based processes into digital work instructions, providing step-by-step instructions to complete a job, capture data, and add to a knowledge base Onsight Workspace centralized knowledge base : provides the workforce with secure and immediate access to information needed to complete work safely and efficiently

provides the workforce with secure and immediate access to information needed to complete work safely and efficiently Thermal Cube and Onsight Hub: unique in the world to support video and thermal data management in all rugged environments

As a device-agnostic company, Librestream's Onsight platform also supports use on smartphones, tablets, computers, and wearables. In Japan, Onsight use on wearables make up 21% of usage cases, compared to 3.4% across the other 183 countries in which Librestream is deployed. This reflects research findings that the APAC region is expected to outgrow all others in wearable usage through 2025 due to factors including the geography's industrial workforce, embrace of smart technology, and aging populations. Librestream recently announced Onsight Connect for Microsoft's HoloLens 2 advanced AR wearable. For more on this and Librestream's AI Connected Expert Vision, click here.

About Librestream

Librestream transforms workforces through advanced AR and AI solutions that scale knowledge across businesses to enhance safety, efficiency and resiliency. With the Onsight augmented reality knowledge platform, Librestream helps workers and distributed teams gain immediate access to the content, people, relevant data, and guidance needed to solve business challenges. Librestream's global Forbes 2000 customer base includes energy, manufacturing, service, aerospace, and defense enterprises with aggregate annual revenues totaling $3.2T. The company has been honored with recognition including ranking as the #1 AR remote assistance solution provider by independent research firm, Verdantix, named an IDC Innovator, and winner of the Field Service WBR Innovation Award. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook & Twitter.

