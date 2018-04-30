Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience

"My activism in the Northwest tech community affords me a great view of the rich pipeline of promising ventures and innovation," Pearce said. "Streem is emerging as a stand-out by applying AR in a practical way that solves real-world problems for both businesses and consumers."

Streem has created a mobile platform that uses a combination of AR, computer vision and machine learning to make it faster and more convenient for home services professionals to diagnose problems, quote and perform jobs, and support customers. Like LiquidPlanner, Streem is a software-as-a-service for businesses.

Pearce joined LiquidPlanner, a maker of predictive project management technology, as head of sales and marketing. She was elevated to chief operating officer in 2011 and ultimately named CEO in 2012 where she led LiquidPlanner for more than five years. Prior to her startup experience, Pearce served in many key project and product manager posts at key tech brands.

"Liz has a passion to drive growth and customer success, and she brings a breadth of additional experience ranging from marketing to operations, as well as her leadership strengths," said Ryan Fink, CEO and co-founder of Streem. "She has a track record of creating teams and strategies that propel success in a model like ours and will be a tremendous asset in helping us to target the $400 billion home services industry."

Pearce champions the Northwest technology and entrepreneurial community, with a particular interest in advancing diversity in technology and leadership. She is a founding steering committee member of the ADA Developers Academy, a year-long program for women transitioning into software development. She sits on the board of the Technology Alliance, a Washington State institution focused on technology education, research and entrepreneurship. Pearce has served as a Code Fellows and 9 Mile Labs mentor and a member of the City of Seattle's Digital Equity Action Committee. She received her B.A. and M.A. from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Streem is a venture-backed technology startup focused on transforming the way businesses communicate with customers in the field. Streem Pro, the app for home service professionals, is currently available for a free trial. Homeowners can be invited to the customer app by a professional and may sign up for more information directly at www.streem.pro. Both apps are compatible with Android and iOS mobile devices and are available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store and can be viewed in action here.

