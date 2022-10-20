Augmented Reality In Retail Market to grow by USD 9.24 Bn, Growing smartphone and tablets to boost market growth - Technavio

120 Pages report segments the augmented reality in retail market by Type (apparel, furniture, lighting, decor, footwear, grocery, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The augmented reality in the retail market is expected to grow by USD 9.24bn, at a CAGR of 41.7% between 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio's latest market report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market 2022-2026

Factors such as the rising adoption of technologically advanced applications among consumers, such as AR, and the increasing adoption of fashion clothes with multi-colors and varied designs in various countries played a crucial role in driving the growth of the segment. Based on the geography. the market witnessed maximum growth in North America and the region is expected to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period.

Factors such as the advanced and mature technological landscape across the retail industry are expected to foster the growth of augmented reality in the retail market in North America. North America will account for 32% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. The major augmented reality markets in North America's retail sector are the US and Canada. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas.

Augmented Reality In Retail Market: Major Growth Drivers

Augmented reality in the retail market reports the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Use of AR technology to make advertising more effective

Increased efficiency of operations

Ease in handling customer-front operations

The usage of AR technology is mostly driving the expansion of augmented reality in retail to improve advertising. Marketers may integrate the real world with the digital world by using augmented reality. This gives customers and the company the chance to interact virtually instantly with the products, which encourages sales. Customers can find their items via extremely immersive augmented reality (AR) adverts that cater to their needs and match their preferences. As a result, clients may produce all the information they need about any product they want to buy by merely pointing their smartphone in that direction. During the anticipated time, these elements will fuel the expansion of global AR in the retail sector.

Augmented Reality In Retail Market: Major Growth Trend

Augmented Reality In Retail Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers augmented reality solutions under the subsidiary Google LLC.

The company offers augmented reality solutions under the subsidiary Google LLC. Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers augmented reality solutions to design and decorate homes.

The company offers augmented reality solutions to design and decorate homes. Apple Inc.: The company offers augmented reality solutions such as LiDAR.

The company offers augmented reality solutions such as LiDAR. Lenovo Group Ltd.: The company offers augmented reality solutions such as ThinkReality A3.

The company offers augmented reality solutions such as ThinkReality A3. Magic Leap Inc.: The company offers a head-mounted virtual retinal display, called Magic Leap 1. It is a wearable spatial computer that brings the physical and digital worlds together as one.

Reasons to Buy Augmented Reality In Retail Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist augmented reality in retail market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the augmented reality in retail market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Augmented Reality In Retail Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 41.7% Market growth 2022-2026 $9.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 39.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Atracsys LLC, Augmented Pixels Inc., Blippar Ltd., Holition Ltd., Independiente Communication Ltd., Inglobe Technologies Srl, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, mCloud Technologies Corp., Microsoft Corp., NavVis GmbH, Niantic Inc., PTC Inc., Quy Technology Pvt. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., and Zugara Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

