Augmented Reality Market Report by Technavio estimates $ 76.99 Billion Growth during 2020-2024

The augmented reality (AR) market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of AR-enabled smart glasses.

The Augmented Reality (AR) Market is segmented by Application (Enterprise, Retail, Healthcare, Media and entertainment, Education, and Other applications) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The increasing popularity and penetration of ar technology in smartphones and tablets will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The augmented reality (ar) market covers the following areas:

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Sizing

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Forecast

Augmented Reality (AR) Industry Growth

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Dynabook Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

PTC Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Upskill

Vuzix Corp.

Zugara Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market Outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other applications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing AR integration in mobile devices

Platform-independent

Growing number of acquisitions and partnerships

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

