Augmented Reality Spin on Retro Invaders Game

GEELONG, Australia, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swigr - an Augmented Reality application for the alcoholic beverage industry, has just developed a Space Invaders style game on its app, breathing new AR life into retro classic.

Having recently added AR gamification into their growing tech stack Swigr's 'Invaders', paying homage to an old school crowd favourite, is sure to stir your inner geek!

Invaders, is squarely aimed at boosting engagement from the millennial male segment and with a draw card like this, it's easy to see how Swigr will captivate brands and consumers alike.

View the demonstration video here.

Through the Swigr app consumers scan a brand's label to activate the immersive experience and commence playing, fending off aliens appearing on a brand's can or bottle via touch controls on the user's smartphone screen.

With the opportunity for users to have their initials up in lights at the top of the scoreboard and compete at an international level, it's easy to see the games virality and addictive nature.

Whilst end-user engagement is top of mind for Swigr in both market adoption and penetration, it's brand conscious too, allowing for personalisation of the game with customisable colours and icons, adding to the brands interface.

Leaders across the beverage industry are leaving no stone unturned in their search for new digital possibilities like Swigr, that deliver a unique customer and social experience, attracting new audiences and winning over new customers.

"Innovative and simplified platforms that allow for easier connection between brands and customers are a crucial component to the ongoing success of any brand, even more so across the beverage industry given the disruptive influence the pandemic has had on the way people socialise," said Dave Chaffey, Founder and Strategic Development Lead at Swigr.

Swigr also has a direct-to-consumer angle with 'Buy Now' capabilities, enabling brands to capture in-moment sales from their bottles and cans. With the click of a button, users can purchase the product from the brand's website or anywhere else the product is sold online.

Confident in market adoption of AR games and the global desire for brands to boost engagement from dormant segments, Swigr is set to release other games later this year.

To be amongst the first brands to offer this next level virtual experience for your brand and consumers, connect with Swigr here where you can learn more about the platform as well as parent company Immertia's world dominating plans as they raise capital for a bold US expansion.

For more information, visit https://immertia.io/

IMMERTIA is



A hard-working team creating augmented reality experiences from products and the range of packaging

A commercialised product of Third Aurora – a Collaborative Tech Engine

Immertia delivers industry-specific solutions, enabling content teams to manage and market augmented reality (XR) experiences for their own labels from the confines of their own computer

Immertia's platforms are robust, scale-readied systems, underpinned by Immertia XR, a repeatable tech engine and end-to-end solution that is easy to operate and perfectly suited for niche or industry-facing models

SWIGR is

Swigr is the new way drink brands connect, using an exciting and entertaining augmented reality platform offering a social experience built around inspiring and interactive experiences from standard packaging.

QUOTES

Quotes attributable to Immertia founder – Dave Chaffey

"The missing link between effective augmented technologies and the alcohol beverages industry is simplicity. With Swigr, old and new brands alike can explore a world of engaging options and opportunities that are easy to operate and guaranteed to get them noticed."



"Right from the start, we've focused on answering the question - how can augmented reality be a win-win for brands and consumers alike? At Immertia, we believe the tech has to be right, in that it's got to be easy to manage from the marketing end, and the experience has to be right, in that it keeps the consumer hooked. That for us is what next level value looks like and we believe we've created it in Swigr."

Quote attributable to Immertia founder and Marketing Specialist – Marie Breguet

"Swigr embodies everything exciting and innovative about how business can embrace new digital technologies. A simplified yet highly capable AR platform like Swigr will definitely boost brand awareness and sales across the alcohol industry. We can't wait to unlock its potential with you."

SOURCE Swigr