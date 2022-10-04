Augmented World Expo Announces Final AWE Europe 2022 Exhibitors, Speakers and Conference Tracks

Lisbon on October 20 and 21 Will Host Europe's Largest XR Event, Also Available to Stream on AWE.Live

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented World Expo (AWE), the leading series of worldwide events focused exclusively on the business of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) known collectively as XR, today announced the final exhibitors, speakers and conference tracks for its upcoming EU event on 20-21 October in Lisbon. AWE is proud to now announce two major new exhibitors at the event – Dolby and Odyssey. Dolby.io will be showcasing their support for spatial audio in XR applications and metaverse use-cases as well as live streaming support for developers, and Odyssey.stream will be demonstrating their pixel streaming, high visual fidelity metaverse platform.

With an agenda covering everything from enterprise XR use-cases, to creator and developer best practices across a vast range of augmented and virtual reality platforms, AWE EU delivers genuinely useful content and is focused on today's consumer, business-to-business and governmental opportunities for XR. Sign up for tickets (both in-person and virtual) at https://www.awexr.com/eu-2022/.

This year, all AWE EU ticket holders will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win one of three 'Pivo Pod Black' devices – motion tracking devices for content creators – from 3i. Additionally, VR headset manufacturer and AWE EU Titanium Sponsor Pico is also offering up a special prize gift for the winner of the 'Best in Show (AR)' Auggie Award. Prize winners will be announced during the AWE EU Event Wrap-Up, held on Friday, October 21st at 16:25 on the Main Stage.

As well as industry-leading speakers, a packed agenda and amazing XR experiences to try out, AWE EU will of course offer everyone who attends the opportunity to connect with the rest of the European XR community inthe real world as well as virtually through the https://awe.live platform. XR community leaders from Europe, Africa and Asia will participate in the event and a total of 30 countries are represented on the AWE EU 2022 agenda.

Exhibitors:

Companies showcasing their latest augmented and virtual reality solutions and products include: Epson, Dispelix, HaptX, Iristick, META Materials, Panasonic, Pico, SyncReality, TeamViewer, UneeQ, Vuzix, Wonderland and many more! On the AWE EU expo floor, attendees will be able to get hands-on with some of the latest and cutting-edge XR solutions that the industry has to offer, as well as offering the acclaimed AWE 'Playground' showcasing examples of amazing XR applications and content from universities, businesses and talented individual freelancers.

In addition, there will also be a range of special start-up pavilions at this year's event with a contingent from South Korea manning the Korean startup pavilion, including Auggie award winners 3i for their 'Beamo' enterprise solution from AWE USA 2021. Startup Wise Guys, a premier B2B accelerator, will be bringing all 10 early stage teams from their first "XR Batch" to exhibit in their European focused pavilion.

The AWE Playground provides a host of experiences that are daring and first-of-their-kind from innovative companies pushing the boundaries of XR entertainment and experiences. Playground demos on show at this year's event include The Garden of Choices VR, and Vitruvian VR – a virtual reality simulator inspired by Leonardo Da Vinci's Vitruvian Man. Vitruvian VR is a professional mechanical system with gyroscopic structure that uses automation and industrial components to allow for high performance and reactive VR experiences, such as flight or driving simulations. This is definitely one that all XR enthusiasts will want to try out!

Speakers:

The AWE EU main stage will feature talks and presentations from companies including Google, META Materials, Microsoft, Niantic, Ready Player Me, The XR Association, and more. The Main Stage at AWE will once again highlight the best use-cases, hottest companies, and most important topics for the next year in XR, with a focus on social impact. Nearly 200 speakers (50% female!) are confirmed, see the list at www.awexr.com/eu-2022/speakers.

Conference Tracks:

There are a total of 11 agenda tracks at AWE EU this year, which will cover topics such as 3D avatars, digital fashion, AI & virtual humans, volumetric capture, Web3, XR headsets, interoperability across metaverse platforms, and so much more. Talks will highlight the use cases for XR across a variety of industries too, including automotive, aerospace, creative arts, education, e-commerce & retail, gaming, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others.

Highlights include:

Enterprise Track – Covering a range of different XR case studies and applications designed to help improve safety, security, training, efficiency, reduce errors, and increase the bottom-line across all industry verticals. Speakers from companies include AWS, Nestle, Pfizer, Shopify and more.

Start-ups & Investors Track – This track will showcase a range of talent from up-and-coming start-ups from across the globe, with a strong presence from European start-ups and founders, as well as several Korean start-ups. Plus, don't miss AWE EU's Start-Up Pitch Competition, where start-ups will pitch to a panel of judges for a chance to be named AWE's "Start-Up to Watch" for 2022. The winner will be announced during the Event Wrap-Up on the main stage.

Developer Track – Looking at the work of developers from across the AR and VR industry, as well as the various platforms and SDKs that they are using for building XR applications. Highlighting best practices, use cases, capabilities and shortcomings, the Developer track will include speakers and panelists from companies including Meta, Microsoft Research, Orange, Venice International Film Festival, and more.

XR Impact Track – This track will look at XR's impact on society and cover topics such as sustainability, safety and security in XR, and the metaverse for good. With talks from organizations including XR4EUROPE, a Pan-European association that federates all the XR professionals, organizations and initiatives to support the development, promotion and representation of XR innovation, industry and creativity from across Europe . Plus, attendees will be able to learn more about AWE's $100,000 XR Prize Challenge from the XR Impact track.

The other tracks, all of which will feature leading speakers in their respective fields, include: Retail, E-commerce & Advertising; Healthcare & Wellness; Start-ups & Investors; Gaming, Entertainment & Media; Collaboration, Training & Education; Creator; and XR Enablement.

AWE offers an endless stream of online webinars and local meetups in 20+ cities around the world, as well as:

High-quality educational classes and workshops with the best instructors from the XR community - for the XR community

Free access the largest collection of free videos of talks and webinars in AR & VR

The XR industry's most prestigious and long-standing awards competition - The Auggie Awards.

AWE (Augmented World Expo) is the world's leading AR+VR conference and expo with events in the USA, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. AWE events consistently bring together a mix of CEOs, CTOs, designers, developers, creative agencies, futurists, analysts, investors and top press in a unique opportunity to learn, inspire, partner and experience firsthand one of the most exciting industries of our times.

All trademarks and registered trademarks previously cited are hereby recognized and acknowledged. For more information, please contact AWE PR Counsel Jonathan Hirshon at [email protected]

SOURCE Augmented World Expo