Augmented World Expo Asia 2023 Announces Agenda

Singapore VR/AR conference announces speakers from Meta, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Google, 3M, IMDA, HTC, among others.

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Augmented World Expo Asia just released the agenda for the AWE Asia 2023 conference, hosted in Singapore from August 30-31. The agenda includes 94 speakers presenting 64 sessions across 9 content tracks in VR, AR, and related Web3 and metaverse technologies.

The full agenda may be found here: https://www.aweasia.com/agenda-and-content-tracks

AWE Asia Conference 2023, Singapore, August 30-31, 2023

The speaker list may be found here: https://www.aweasia.com/awe-asia-2023-speakers

Keynote speakers include Mark Billinghurst (University of South Australia), Alvin Graylin (HTC), Yu Yuan (IEEE), Ikhwan Cho (SK Telecom), and Terry xR. Schussler (Deutsche Telekom). Global technology giants on the agenda include Meta, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Google, Lenovo, and Qualcomm. Enterprise adopters of VR/AR solutions speaking at the conference include Mercedes, Walmart, 3M, SMRT, IMDA, the National University Health System, NEOM, and the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Presenting exhibitors of the conference include NIPA, Niantic, Immersal, Dispelix, EnlightXR, and XPANCEO.

Session highlights include a panel by Meta on XR for global education collaboration, a panel by IMDA on the XR innovation ecosystem in Singapore, a series of talks on the Korea Metaverse, and panels by EnlightXR on the Snapdragon Spaces developer ecosystem.

Since 2015, AWE Asia has acted as Asia's essential event for enterprises, XR solution providers, developers, and media interested in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and other Web3 and Metaverse technologies in Asia. AWE Asia is part of the AWE network. Begun in 2010, Augmented World Expo has become the top global conference for everything XR. In the last twelve years, AWE has grown into a community where more than 5,000 companies and 60,000 industry professionals meet to explore, connect, and grow the XR field.

Augmented World Expo Asia

Contact: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (917) 725-3550

SOURCE AWE Asia