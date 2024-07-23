Augmented World Expo Asia 2024 Announces Agenda

Singapore VR/AR conference announces speakers from Meta, Niantic, Tokyo Dome Corporation, Google, AWS, Bytedance, and HTC, among others.

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Augmented World Expo Asia has just released the agenda for the AWE Asia 2024 conference, hosted in Singapore from August 26-28. The agenda will include 80+ speakers presenting 64 sessions across 9 content tracks in VR, AR, and related Web3 and metaverse technologies.

The full agenda may be found here: https://www.aweasia.com/content-tracks-and-agenda#3

AWE Asia 2024 Key Information AWE Asia Main Stage

The speaker list may be found here: https://www.aweasia.com/speakers

Speakers include Mark Billinghurst (University of South Australia), Alvin Graylin (HTC), Andi Cristea (Council of Europe), Alfred Kow (NUS & National University Hospital Singapore), and Tipatat Chennavasin (Venture Reality Fund). Global technology giants on the agenda include Meta, Niantic, AWS, Google, and Bytedance. Enterprise adopters of VR/AR solutions speaking at the conference include Mercedes, Publicis Groupe, Tokyo Dome Corporation, PwC, Singapore's Building and Construction Authority, and Singapore General Hospital.

Since 2015, AWE Asia has acted as Asia's essential event for enterprises, XR solution providers, developers, and media interested in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and other Web3 and Metaverse technologies in Asia. AWE Asia is part of the AWE network. Established in 2010, Augmented World Expo has become the top global conference for everything XR. In the last twelve years, AWE has grown into a community where more than 5,000 companies and 60,000 industry professionals meet to explore, connect, and expand the XR field.

Prospective attendees are encouraged to learn more about the conference at www.aweasia.com.

